HALF centuries from Ben Pilot and Gareth Jones helped Monmouth 1st XI to a nail-biting two-wicket home win over second-placed Malpas with just three balls to spare on Saturday.
Malpas opener Zeeshan Ahmed carried his bat for a superb 119, which included 16 fours and two sixes.
But the hosts' attack chipped away at the rest of the visitors' batting line-up, Jake Teague taking an early catch off a Peter Keay delivery to dismiss the other opener for four (24-1), before David Teague secured the first of three wickets to stop a 59-run second wicket partnership, Andrew Ross hitting his own wicket for 13 (83-2).
Teague struck again to make it 107-3, Will Hickmott taking the catch, and needed just one more ball to dismiss skipper David Griffiths next for a golden duck, Keay this time with the safe hands (107-4).
Malpas then recovered with a 67-run stand as Ahmed powered towards his ton, before Adam Roberts bowled Gavin Payne for 27 (172-5).
Ahmed reached his century with a single in the 36th over, and next over Eddie Atkinson snared Joseph Cobb lbw for 13 (197-6).
But hopes that the wicket might slow the run charge evaporated, as Malpas fired 37 off the last three overs, including two sixes, with 20 off the last over, to finish their 40 overs on 235-6.
It was a tough target, but Monmouth made a decent start, Adam Roberts firing 20 off 20 balls before holing out after a 51-run opening partnership with Teague.
Teague followed for 28 to another catch (79-2), at which point Pilot joined Jones, and they posted a 79-run partnership to take the score to 158 when the latter lost his stumps for a well played 52 off 57 balls, which included seven fours (158-3).
Harry Desroy was bowled for five, quickly followed by Jake Teague (176-5), but Pilot then reached his half century before helping the hosts past the 200-mark.
He then holed out in the 35th over for a well-earned 57, which included four fours and two sixes off his 64 balls (207-6).
With the line in sight, the nerves started jangling as William Wilton then went caught and bowled for 10 (212-7) and Will Hickmott was run out for five (215-8).
But Osian Jones with seven not out and Keay with an unbeaten 14 got the job done in the final over, the former firing a single to reach 236-8.
Victory leaves Monmouth third in South East Wales Seven with two games left to play.
The 2nds were also on form, crushing hosts Crumlin 2nds by nine wickets in SEW 12E.
Crumlin were restricted to 151-7 off their 40 overs by tight Monmouth bowling, Tony Brennan and Aled Jones taking wicket braces, and Kit Skailes and Neil Saunders one apiece, while Kieran Shaw turned the screw with 0-18 off his six overs.
And Andrew Dobbie with a superb 79 not out, including 12 fours, and 55 not out from Joe Walton, which saw five fours and a six, saw the visitors race to 154-1 in just 21 overs, leaving Monmouth fifth.
The 3rds had to give second best though, losing by eight wickets at home to Monkswood & Panteg 3rds in SEW 13E.
Jack Mallen scored 35 for the visitors, but they were all out for 111 in the 35.5 overs.
And the hosts scampered to 115-2 in 15.2 overs to claim the spoils, Tom Russell and Theo Minnie with the wickets.
Monmouth's Women also missed out by 107 runs at home on Sunday to Abergavenny, who scored 205-2 off their 30 overs, Bea Collett scoring a magnificent 103 not out.
Shannon Maguire scored 30 in reply, but the hosts were dismissed for 98 in the 18th over.
The 1sts visit Mountain Ash on Saturday (August 24) while the 2nds host Friends Union 2nds, and the 3rds are away to Rogerstone Welfare 3rds.