THE rain proved a pain as Usk 1st XI's reply away to Swansea CC's 177-8 was scuppered after 12 overs on Saturday.
Glamorgan CCC’s Billy Root took 3-22 off eight overs on his Usk debut in the South Wales Premier One clash, backed by Tom Norton with 2-46 off eight and Ben Jones with 2-18 off eight.
Usk had the hosts on the ropes at 31-3 and then 108-6, but a 62-run partnership for the seventh wicket made the 40-over target more solid.
Fellow Glamorgan player Will Smale made 13 in reply before being bowled (23-1) and Root then came and went, holing out without scoring (25-2).
Skipper opener Elliot Doyle negotiated his way to 23 and fourth man Ollie Rayner 12 before the weather intervened at 52-2 and the game was abandoned, the hosts taking 11 points and Usk nine.
The 2nds won a nailbiter at home to Pontymister & Crosskeys 1sts by just seven runs in South East Wales Division 4.
Opener Matt Hancock hit 72 and Neil Perrett 24 as the home side set a 40-over target of 188-6.
Usk reduced the visitors to 67-5 and looked well in control, Ryan Price taking three top order wickets for 14 off eight overs.
But a 100-run sixth-wicket partnership took the visitors to within 21 of the target, and it needed a Ryan Jones stumping and a Joe Peacock run out to limit the run chase to 181-7.
The 3rds also fell victim to wet weather away to Bridgend Town 3rds, with the hosts' innings halted at 186-4 in the 30th over.
But the Usk midweek team won by 10 wickets at home to Kings XI, Newport, dismissing the visitors for 83 in 16.2 overs, and needing just 11.2 overs for Matthew Williams (40) and Matt Hancock (39) to reach 86-0.
Ryan Price took three wickets, backed by Pat Rodden and Matthew williams with wicket braces.