MONMOUTH 1st XI's bowlers blitzed bottom side Undy & Magor in 21.5 overs for just 82 as they cantered to an eight-wicket home win on Saturday.
Only Undy opener Harry James made double figures with 38 as Jon Roberts took three wickets for seven runs off six overs, including a caught and bowled, Peter Keay 2-16-6 and Eddie Atkinson 2-36-5.
Osian Jones and Aled Jones also took wickets as Jake Teague took a catch and secured a run out in the South East Wales 7 clash.
David Teague with 45 not out off 43 balls, including 10 fours, and Paul Brooks with 24, five of them boundaries, then guided Monmouth to 85-2 in just 12.2 overs, leaving them third.
The 2nds lost by 60 runs away to Newport Fugitives 2nds though after being set 226-8 off 40 overs, Sam Brennan with three wickets, and Kit Skailes and Neil Saunders two apiece.
Openers Andrew Dobbie with 38 and Tom Willgoss with 27 gave them a good start, but no one else made double figures until tailenders Skailes with 11 and skipper Saunders with 15 not out wagged, with the visitors finishing on 166-7, leaving them sixth in SEW 12E.
The 3rds scored 109 all out away to Lisvane 5ths in 34 overs in SEW 13E, before the city side raced to 115-2 in the 20th over.
Paul Mallen scored 37, Theo Minnie 14, Jack Mallen 12 and Barry Jones 12, while Alun Jeremiah took a wicket and Minnie secured a caught and bowled.
In midweek in the Forest Hundred, Monmouth lost by 41 runs at home to local neighbours Goodrich, whose Ralph Heaven Richards scored 36, Jack Waldis 35, Harry Porter 27 not out and Harry Mutlow 20 in their 154-5, with Peter Keay taking two wickets.
In reply, the hosts were all out for 113 with two balls left, Jake Teague firing 39, and Mutlow, Jack Lewis and Myles Ruck taking three wickets each.
Elsewhere, two tons helped Llanarth 1st XI tonk Tondu 2nds by 94 runs at home to leave them third in SEW 5.
Opener Will Heath fired 104, including 17 fours and a six, forming a 176-run second-wicket partnership with fellow century maker Paul Gittins, who finished 100 not out after firing a single on the penultimate ball of their 45 overs, with the hosts finishing on 248-3.
Third man Gittins, who later took two catches in the field, also found the boundary with 14 fours, while Sean Edwards added 23 not out off 20 balls in a late cameo.
Llanarth's bowlers then steamed in, Dennis Heath taking 4-35-9 and two catches, backed by Dan Moseley with two wickets and solo strikes for Tom Heath, Glen Hamilton, and John Newington-Bridges who also secured a run out, as Tondu were dismissed for 154 in the 40th over.
But the 2nds missed out by three wickets in a low scoring SEW 12E derby away to Abergavenny 4ths.
Llanarth were all out for 79 in 35.4 overs, Dave Myatt with 22 and Henry King 21 not out before Aber squeezed to 81-7 in the 20th over, Harrison Griffiths with three wickets and Sam Holley and Charles Newington-Bridges two apiece.
In midweek, the villagers hosted Newport CC 2nds in the Macey Bowl semi-final, but in a tight match the city side prevailed by 14 runs.
Newport scored 147-7 off their 18 overs, Dan Moseley taking three wickets and Tom Heath two.
But despite 66 not out from opener Will Heath, Llanarth fell just short with 133-5 in reply.