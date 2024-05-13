OPENERS David Teague and Paul Brooks both smashed centuries as Monmouth 1st XI launched their South East Wales Seven league campaign in winning style away to Undy and Magor.
The duo put on an opening stand of 211 before Teague was stumped for a magnificent 110 off 89 balls, including 22 fours and a six.
Brooks continued to find holes in the field to carry his bat for a superb 118 off 121 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes.
Skipper Gareth Jones also cracked an unbeaten whirlwind 40 off 23 balls at the end of the innings, including five sixes, as Monmouth set a daunting 296-2 off their 40 overs.
In reply, Undy and Magor reached 109-1 before Barrie Richards went for 36, shortly followed by Luke Farley for 53, at which point the wheels fell off as they slumped to 129-8, with Teague and Peter Keay running amok with the ball, and the latter taking a five-wicket haul.
But it wasn't over yet, Steven Hepple and Richard Hudson putting on a ninth-wicket stand of nearly a hundred before Teague broke the deadlock with the former holing out to Joe Walton for 67 to leave the visitors on 226-9.
Only eight more were added before Teague wrapped the innings up with his fourth wicket, with Undy and Magor all out for 234 in 33.4 overs and Monmouth the winners by 62 runs.
Keay took 5-22 off eight overs, while Teague took 4-30 off 5.4 overs and Sam Brennan 1-38 off seven overs.
Joe Walton took two catches, while wicket-keeper Will Hickmott took one and secured a stumping, alongside other catches for Brooks and Jake Teague.
Meanwhile, the 2nds fell 47 runs short in their run chase at home to Newport Fugitives 3rd XI after being set 250-5 off 40 overs.
Nick Robinson took two wickets for the hosts, while Jon Roberts, Neil Saunders with the wicket of Callum Nel for 81, and Nick Holt took the others.
It was a stiff target, but Andrew Dobbie proved immoveable, firing a superb 103 not out as Monmouth replied with 203-8 in their 40 overs to earn seven losing points.
Keiran Shaw also scored 25, while Tom Willgoss chipped in with 18.
Lisvane 5ths proved too strong for Monmouth 3rds on Chippenham playing fields, losing out by 190 runs.
The Cardiff side smashed 278-3 off their 40 overs, Steve Chapman hitting 93 and Dau'd Navid 86 as Theo Minnie, Ben McCluskey and Sam Uttley took the wickets, with Andrew Potter-Irwin clutching a catch to dismiss the latter batsman.
It was always going to be a mountain to climb and so it proved as Monmouth were all out for 88 in the 28th over, Potter-Irwin scoring 22 and Minnie 15.
The club's Monmouthshire Menaces Midweek side are scheduled to play Ruardean Hill away on Wednesday night (May 15) and Saturday (May 18) sees the 1sts host Llantwit Fardre 1sts, the 2nds travel to play Abergavenny 4ths and the 3rds away to Ponthir 4ths.
Sunday (May 19) also sees Monmouth Women travel to play Sudbrook.
Elsewhere, Penallt and Redbrook lost out by seven wickets at Huntley in the Cheltenham/Gloucester/Forest league.
Guy Adams hit an unbeaten 54 for the visitors, backed by SR Rajesh with 21 and skipper Graham Hyde with 19 as they reached 150-9 in their 40 overs.
Huntley were quick off the mark in reply, racing to 151-3 in 28.5 overs to secure the victory, Vipin Sathay taking two wickets both caught by Shane Claridge, and Alex Podsiadslo the other, through a catch by Liam Hurcombe.
Penallt and Redbrook host Gloucester CC 3rds on Saturday.