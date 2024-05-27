A SUPERB century from Glamorgan player Will Smale helped Usk 1st XI to a brilliant three-wicket home victory over city giants Cardiff CC 1sts in the South Wales Premier Division on Saturday.
Ollie Rayner took four wickets and Freddie Wolfenden three as they restricted the capital side to 227-9.
At 17-3 after two early Wolfenden wickets and one for Ben jones thanks to a Tom Norton catch, Usk looked well in control, but a 118-run partnership between Henry Hurle (47) and Sam Evison, who went on to make 85, put Cardiff back on course to set a decent target.
But opener Smale patiently set about his task, sharing the wicket with seven partners in a 120-ball two hour 43 minute knock, hitting 10 fours and a six before being bowled for the seventh wicket with just eight runs needed.
Ollie Rayner with 40 shared a 61-run third-wicket partnership, and former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar with an unbeaten 28 took them over the line to 229-7 with some four overs to spare.
The 2nds also won by eight wickets away to Whitchurch Heath 2nds, Jarrod Bluck taking six wickets before the visitors chasing down a target of 168 all out off 36.5 overs.
Matt Williams fired an unbeaten 68, including six fours and a six, and opener Matt Hancock scored 52 not out as Usk reached 171-2 with four overs to spare.
The 3rds fired a magnificent 259-6 off 40 overs away to South wales Sri Lankan CC, Pat Rodden with 71, Julian Sanders 53 retired not out, Sam Rodden 32 and Neil Perrett 23.
But a whirlwind 123 from opener Imshad Farook, scored off just 74 balls, including 10 fours and nine sixes, fired the hosts to 260-3 with 3.1 overs in hand.