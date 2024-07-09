ROSS-on-Wye Cricket Club hosted its inaugural Women's and Girls Six-a-Side Tournament at Wilton last week, reports PHIL DAVIES.
The event was designed for those who haven't played much cricket before (if any) to try the game out and enjoy an afternoon of light hearted competition.
Three teams took part – The Ross Runners, resplendent in their purple strip, and Drummonds representing main sponsors EC Drummond, joined a Ross CC team of young juniors alongside friends and family of a couple of the Ross cricketers.
Each team played the other two, making for three entertaining and educational matches with no shortage of skill, accuracy and power on display.
The games were ten overs a side, with the batters starting with 100 runs, losing five runs for each wicket lost.
The three teams were coached on and off the field by Chloe Tingle, Alexander Springer – both having grown up with junior cricket at Ross – and by Charlie Bowden, who has really shone for Ross over the last two seasons having originally expressed an interest in playing cricket alongside his main sport of tennis.
Paul Franklin provided some expert knowledge too.
There was plenty of vocal support for each run scored, wicket hit or catch taken as the keen crowd took advantage of the burgers and strawberries laid on by the cricket club.
Club chairman Richard Jeffryes umpired the games, also being keen to add constructive criticism where appropriate.
Thanks were made to sponsors Ross on Wye Cider & Perry, Drummonds and Wye & Beyond for their invaluable support.
Raffle prizes were generously supplied by Hanks Butchers, No 3 Restaurant, Morrisons, Peter Hickman, Halo and Truffles.
Many thanks also to Ross Sports Centre for opening the bar.
Ross CC plan to make this an annual event to promote women and girls' cricket and will look to grow the tournament next year with more teams from town businesses and societies.
Meanwhile, Josh Element starred with the bat firing 54 for Ross 1st XI on Saturday, as they beat hosts Dales by 30 runs.
The visitors were all out for 178 in the 43rd over, Element and fellow opener Will Brookes with 28 forming a 57-run first wicket partnership, backed by Luke Timewell with 35 and Muhammed Noufal Fazaludeen with 20.
Four wickets for Sachin Anil, three for Adam Parkes, and two for Brookes plus a Parkes run out then dismissed Dales for 148 in the 35th over.
In the 2nds fixture at Ross, the cricket boot was on the other foot though, with Dales winning by 75 runs.
The visitors scored 151 all out in their 32 overs, Albert Johnson taking four wickets for 56 off eight overs, Charlie Bowden two for a miserly 13 off eight overs, and wicket braces for Andrew Stacey and Mike Pryor.
But Ross could only reach 76-7 in the 20th over when stumps were drawn and the win was awarded to Dales, Pryor scoring 15 and Richard Jeffryes 13.
Ross host Lydney on Wednesday night (July 10) in the Forest Hundred League, before the 1sts host Kington on Saturday (July 13), and the 2nds travel to face Kington 2nds.