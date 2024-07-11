To mark UK Armed Forces Week, Forest Hills member Kevin Greening, who himself served in the Royal Navy, organised an Armed Forces Stableford, that saw 35 entrants sign up for the competition on Wednesday, in glorious weather, writes Geoff Norris.
Both serving and ex members took part, with serving members generously given a free green fee for the competition.
The winner with 40 points was ex Army Warrant Officer Roy Evans, who plays his golf at Tewkesbury Park Golf Club.
Forest Hill member, ex Royal Navy Warrent Officer Ashok Jethwa, was second with 37, with ex RAF Corporal Robin Williams third with 35. Robin also managed the shot of the day, when he holed out his tee shot on the new par three eighth.
The Individual Stableford for the Seniors on Thursday, encouraged 53 golfers out onto the course, and thankfully the extreme heat of the previous few days had dissipated, but with the greens still on the slick side, and the fairways starting to run, the scores are gradually improving.
Mark Graham won Division One with his score of 37 points. Countback was required to sort out the other two places, as Darren Page and Mark Barnard both returned level par 36s.
The highest score of the day, was recorded by Mike Connon in Division Two as his 41 points, meant that he finished five points ahead of Malcolm Green, who in turn was two shots ahead of Geoff Norris in third.
Andy Wright won Division Three with a level par 36, ahead of Maurice Penny and Adrian Vines who both had 34.
The twos kitty had five claims laid upon it, by Terry Davies and Mark Graham on the eighth, Bob Gibson and Malcolm Green on the 14th, and Colin Baird on the 17th, with each birdie worth £10.
The Saturday Stableford attracted a large number of entrants,and the winner of Division One was David Garniner with 40. Eddy Annis was second with 39, on countback from Colin Grindle.
Robin Revill won Division Two, also with 40. Darren Passway was second with 38, with Andrew Willetts third on 37.
Saturday afternoon saw Brickhampton visit Mile End, for the 2024 edition of the Richard Mudge Memorial Cup.
The top match involving the captains saw Alan Edwards and Kev Doyle standing at 1up leaving the 16th, but after losing the last two holes, they lost the match, one down, against Chris Dooley and Mark Osbourne.
In the second match, Ashley James and Steve Jones won 2 &1, before Roger Hall and Geoff Norris, held their nerve to take a share the spoils.
Simon Killen and Barry Klein then managed to win 3 & 2, before John Watkins and Pete Chisholm shook hands on the 13th as they won 7 & 5.
Ken Ellway and Mike Steward were next up, and they also managed to secure a half, before Pat Simcoe and John Humphries won the penultimate match 2 & 1.
Geoff Pearson and Paul Hedges then won 3 & 2, to leave the final score of Forest Hills 6-2 Brickhampton Court.
The nearest the pin prizes were picked up by Brickhampton’s Pete House on the eighth, Shaun Panting on the 14th, and ‘local boy’ Simon Killen in two on the 18th.
On Sunday, the Anniversary Cup Team Stableford, which required two scores to be recorded on stroke indexes 1-9, and three on indexes 10-18.
Countback was required to sort out the top of the podium as Gary Davies, Steve Jones, Nigel Thompson and Andrew Price finished with 100 points, which was 10 under par, the same score as Lance Malin, David Matthews, David Payne and Ryan McDonald.
Mark McGirr, Mark Graham, Mark Parkhurst and Darren Williams were third with 98, a score shared by Stuart Mudway, Ashley James, Eddy Annis and Alan Edwards.
The Seniors were busy on Monday as the postponed April White Tee was played. The winner of Division One with by far the best score of the day was Andy Shenton with 76-13-63 which included a one under par 35 on the back nine.
Andy Ward was second with a nett 70, and Alex Harvey third on 75.
The winning scores in Division Two were much higher as Ashley Drew, with 95-19-76, was good enough to beat Pete Walters, 77, and Pete Dovey on 78.
Division Three was much more keenly fought as Martin Shipley was declared the winner with his score of 98-30-68. Glyn Earle was second with 70 on countback from Geoff Norris.
There were no twos recorded, and the pot was carried over to the July Medal.
Whilst the Medal was being contested at home, Alan Bridges led his team of Seniors over to Cotswold Edge to meet the challenge of their counterparts on their quirky course.
In the opening match Winter League winners Mark Graham and Bob Gibson, were paired together and they shook hands on the penultimate hole as they lost 2 & 1.
The scoreboard was emphatically levelled up, in the second match as Mark Barnard and Neil James won 6 & 4. Captain Severn and Mike Steward then lost 4 & 3, before Phil Gwynne and Paul Adams hung on to their slender lead, eventually winning one up.
Steve Keepax and Ray Innes were beaten 4 & 3, before Pat Simcoe and Richard Demery halved the final match, to leave a final score of : Cotswold Edge 3.5- 2.5 Forest Hills.