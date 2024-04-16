WITH their Hellenic League One status already secured Newent Town FC secured a superb 3-1 away win at high-flying FC Stratford on Saturday.
Toby Moran opened the scoring in the first half, winning a tussle with the centre-back and rounding the keeper.
Stratford pushed back and hit the bar with a shot, before a free-kick into the box was headed in from close-range for 1-1 at the break.
The hosts pressed forward after the restart, with the Daffs soaking up the pressure, and keeper Ben Clay needed treatment after bravely diving at feet to save with 20 minutes left.
But on 81 minutes, Newent took the lead, great foot work by Kyle Taylor pulling the ball back for Brad Phillips to shoot in off the underside of the bar.
And moments later it was 3-1, Taylor breaking down the right and squaring to an unmarked Matti Klich to slot home.
It could have even been four, the Daffs hitting the post in the dying seconds, but it was still a great result.
The Daffs Development doubled up 2-0 at home to Bishop's Cleeve Dev thanks to goals by Jack Jeremiah and Gino Valenti.
But Ross Juniors’ push for promotion to North Gloucestershire Premier took a hit, losing 2-1 at home to lowly Tidenham, Ben Scotford with the consolation, which leaves them three points off second.
Ruardean Hill were humbled 5-0 at Gloucestershire County leaders Avonmouth, while Lydbrook Athletic were hit for six without reply at top-two Rodborough in Gloucestershire Northern 2.
Howle Hill’s title tilt took another blow with a 2-1 loss at Millwall, Joe Thomas with their goal, and other NGP scores included Bream beating Ruardean Hill 2nds 4-1, Alfie Reed for the visitors, and Harrow Hill 2nds drawing 2-2 with Mitcheldean.
Ruardean United also lost out 1-0 to Ellwood 2nds in Sunday’s final of the FJ Pope Cup at Broadwell.
Fixtures this Saturday include – Blakeney v Ross Juniors, Newent Town Dev v Gloucester City Dev, Howle Hill v Ellwood (Weston-under-Penyard Playing Fields), Huntley v Milkwall, Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds v Westbury Utd, Mitcheldean 2nds v Yorkley, Ruardean Utd v Mushet & Coalway 2nds, Sling v Longhope, Harrow Hill A v Ruardean Hill Rangers A, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Lydbrook Athletic A.
Newent Town Dev also host Cinderford Town Dev in a local derby on Tuesday night (April 23), ko 7.45pm, while Lydbrook host Falcons, ko 6.30pm.
And Ross Juniors travel to play Staunton & Corse 2nds on Wednesday night (April 24), ko 6.30pm.