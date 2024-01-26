A BATTLING display at play-off contenders Sporting Inkberrow wasn’t enough to ease Newent Town’s basement woes, as they lost out 4-2 on Saturday.
Mateusz Klich hit a brace for the Daffs, but there was no cold comfort in the freezing conditions, as they stay second from bottom with a big fight to avoid relegation.
Despite being six points from safety, they do have games in hand though on those around them, but need to start turning fighting performances into points, starting with Southam United at home on Saturday.
But the Daffs’ Development team won in Hellenic Two West, Connor Dallimore, Harvey Osbourne and Taylor Unett firing them to a 3-1 home win ove Gloucester City Dev.
Ruardean Hill Rangers also climbed to ninth in the Gloucestershire County League with a 3-1 home win over Almondsbury, Scott Albon, Steve Clark and Max Telling with the second half goals.
Ross Juniors’ men saw their game at Whitecroft postponed, while Lydbrook Athletic’s home match with Staunton and Corse was also off.
North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Howle Hill played but suffered a second loss in three games at home to second-placed Milkwall. Hill still have a six-point cushion at the top, but will want to get back to winning ways after losing 3-1 on Saturday at their Weston ground, Ben Hall with the second-half consolation.
Winless Ruardean Hill 2nds were another Hill to fall, losing 3-2 away to mid-table Broadwell 2nds, with Michael Harrison and Tyler Adams their scorers.
Lydbrook 2nds hit hosts Rank Outsiders for six to go ten points clear of NG1, conceding just the one in reply, although Lydney A and Ross in third another three points back both have five games in hand.
A Josh Street brace and a Gavin Kyte goal secured a comeback 3-2 win for Ruardean United away to Viney St Swithins 2nds, while also in NG2 Mitcheldean 2nds drew 2-2 at home to high-flying Sling.
Other fixtures this Saturday (January 27) include – Ross Juniors v Broadwell Amts A, Ruardean Hill v Rockleaze, Lydbrook v Chesterton, Howle Hill v Bream (Weston), Mitcheldean v Newnham, Westbury v Huntley, Lydbrook 2nds v Lydney A, Bream Amts 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Mushet & Coalway 2nds v Longhope, Ruardean Utd v Sling, Harrow Hill A v Lydbrook Athletic A.
Newent Town Dev also play Gloucester City Dev away on Friday night (January 26), kick-off 7.45pm.