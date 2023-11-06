NEWENT Town FC fought out two draws last week – 2-2 at home to Stonehouse in midweek, and a 1-1 draw away to Abingdon United on Saturday.
While many games were off thanks to wet weather, with Ross Juniors men left without a match, the Daffs could have secured two wins, after leading 2-0 on Tuesday night (October 31) and then 1-0 with minutes to go in Oxfordshire.
With rain pouring down at Wildsmith Meadow on Halloween, Newent gave Stonehouse a fright in the midweek Hellenic One clash, Matti Klich ghosting in at the far post just after the 25-minute mark to put the hosts 1-0 up.
That was the score at half-time, and when Klich added a second with a looping header to make it 2-0 after the break, Newent looked on course for three points.
But Stonehouse hit back quickly through a header at the far post,.
And with just over 15 minutes to play it was 2-2 when the Daffs’ keeper made a good save but the second shot was slipped under him into the net.
With seven minutes to play, the Daffs couldn’t find the final touch in a mad goalmouth scramble and the match finished all-square.
On Saturday, Newent travelled to Abingdon and led for 83 minutes after Mitchel Butterworth put them in front after just two minutes.
But with just five minutes to play, the ref adjudged that the hosts’ Joel Krill had been fouled in the box and Casey Highmoor levelled from the spot.
The Daffs’ disappointment was compounded by Kyle Taylor seeing red for a second yellow, but it was still a battling performance on the road.
Ruardean Hill Rangers also had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw after taking the lead after just eight minutes at Wick in the Gloucestershire County League. The lead lasted just two minutes though, when Aaron Underwood saved well but from the resulting corner Jay Macloed smashed a shot into the top corner to level things up.
On 15 minutes Louis Short’s screamer for Wick brought a tremendous save from Underwood, while at the other end the Wick keeper had to make a point-blank save in the 28th minute after a defensive error.
On the brink of half time Underwood made another great save to push Liam Towler’s goal bound free kick wide, and saved again with his feet from Short a minute into the second period.
Hill later cleared twice off the line, and were indebted to another brilliant Underwood save in the 89th minute, spreading himself to thwart a Wick shot.
Elsewhere, Howle Hill extended their lead to eight points at the top of the North Gloucestershire Premier League with a 4-2 win at Westbury United, Chris Baverstock, Jack Lewis, Kristian Milnes and Joseph Thomas their marksmen.
And Huntley won an epic Gloucestershire Junior Cup clash 5-4 at home to Sharpness 2nds, Will Freeman, Dan Hall, Josh Jeffery, Callum Love and Bradley Taylor hitting the target.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 11) include – Ross Juniors v Lydbrook 2nds, Newent Town v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Ruardean Hill v Quedgeley, Frampton Utd 2nds v Lydbrook, Bream Amts v Howle Hill, Ellwood v Huntley, Mitcheldean v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Longhope v Sling, Milkwall 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Soudley 2nds v Ruardean Utd, Sling 2nds v Ruardean Hill A, Lydbrook A v Horsley United 3rds.