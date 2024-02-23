A MATEUSZ Klich first-half hat-trick fired Newent Town to a 4-1 home win over Tytherington Rocks on Saturday to climb out of the Hellenic League One dropzone.
Bradlee Phillips also scored before the break as the Daffs moved two places above the bottom three with at least three games in hand on their nearest rivals.
The 2nds lost out 3-1 away to Fairford Development in Hellenic 2 West, Sanchez Grange with the consolation marking his 90th goal for the club.
But Ross Juniors won 3-2 at mid-table Soudley to stay second in North Gloucestershire 1 by a point from Staunton & Corse, Florin Crainic firing a brace and Kieran Young the other goal.
And with table toppers Lydbrook 2nds getting walloped 6-1 at Blakeney, the gap of 10 points to pole position doesn’t look so big with five games in hand.
Steve Clark fired all four goals for Ruardean Hill in a see-saw struggle with basement visitors Hardwicke in the Gloucestershire County League, but prevailed 4-3 to take all three points and go seventh.
Hill went in front in the seventh minute from Clark’s shot from outside the box through a crowd of players. But on 27 minutes Hardwicke equalised against the run of play with Hill appealing for offside, Harry Furniss knocking the ball in for 1-1.
On 36 minutes a Hill free kick found Clark to strike in off the far post for 2-1, only for Furniss to beat keeper Aaron Underwood for the leveller five minutes from the break with the defence again standing appealing.
Clark was on fire though, and secured his hat trick just before the half-time whistle, firing in from outside the area for 3-2.
Ollie Mason almost made it four but the Hardwicke keeper saved with his feet. And just after the restart, the visitors levelled for the third time, a great strike from Harley Mustoe going in off the bar.
Hill had more chances with Tom Landon heading over a corner, Clark wriggling through a couple of challenges before shooting wide and Dan Latham shooting but Marley Johnson clearing off the line.
But a minuite from time,a great cross from Charlie Taylor found Clark who headed in at the back post for the winner, and remarkably his eighth goal in two games against Hardwicke this season.
Mid-table Lydbrook Athletic lost 2-0 at Gloucestershire Northern One league leaders Whaddon United. But Huntley fought out a 3-3 draw at Mitcheldean to stay second in North Gloucestershire Premier.
Goals from Alex Rowles and Josh Street gave Ruardean United a 2-1 home FJ Pope Cup quarter-final win over Mitcheldean 2nds, Clint Jones with the consolation.
And Lydbrook A won 5-0 at home to Staunton A in NG3, thanks to a Simeon Jones brace and one each from Steve Coleman, David Stevens and Jay Knight.
But Ruardean Hill Rangers conceded the same number losing 5-2 at home to high-flying Harrow Hill A, Connor Dix and Jack Missenden with the consolations.
This Saturday aftenoon’s (February 24) football fixtures include – Broadwell Amateurs A v Ross Juniors, Chipping Sodbury v Newent Town, Newent Town Development v Evesham Town Development, Hanham Athletic v Ruardean Hill Rangers, Lydbrook Athletic v Barnwood United, Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds v Mitcheldean, Howle Hill v Blakeney (Weston playing fields), Lydbrook Athletic 2nds v Whitecroft, Longhope v Soudley 2nds, Mitcheldean 2nds v Yorkley, Ruardean United v Lydney Town B, Redbrook Rovers 2nds v Lydbrook Athletic A, Staunton & Corse A v Ruardean Hill Rangers A.
Fixtures on Sunday afternoon (February 25), kick-off 2pm, include – Ross Juniors Women v Marden Fusion Ladies, Hay St Mary’s Ladies v Ross Juniors Ladies.