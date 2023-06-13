WESTBURY set a decent target for County League Division One leaders Rockhampton but it proved to be not enough.
The Forest side elected to bat and opener Alex Wyman led the way with 80 runs.
Westbury lost Daniel Anderson to a catch with the score on 28 but there was a big partnership between Wyman and Dev Rogers who put on 93 for the second wicket.
Rogers went for 36 which included seven boundaries with Westbury on 121.
Wyman was the next to go when he was caught with Westbury on 143-3. His 80 included 12 fours and two sixes.
Francis Stirrup joined Jake Bonser at the crease and they added 18 for the fourth wicket before Stirrup was caught leg before to make it 161-4.
Bonser made 20 off 18 balls with four boundaries before he was run out and Westbury were 171-5.
Captain Dan Hockaday made the boundary before being bowled on six for 197-6.
Australian Kade Clowes hit four fours and six in his 33 before he was bowled to make it 221-7.
Bowler Ed Edgington had a good day with the bat, scoring 30 off 22 balls including four fours and a six. He was dismissed by a catch.
Rogers was Westbury’s leading wicket taker, finishing with figures of 3-51 from his nine overs.
He claimed the wicket of opener Matt Peach who was caught by Dan Hockaday and then caught the return from Henry Collins.
Rogers also had Ruben Pieterse caught by Stirrip.
The other wicket went to Edgington who caught Rowan Cartlidge leg before for 30 off 26 balls.
Rockhampton’s top scorer was Matt Tyler with 73 and they made the target with nearly seven overs to spare.