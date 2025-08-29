NEWENT Town backed up Saturday’s FA Vase win with a 3-1 home victory in the league over Cheltenham Saracens on Wednesday night.
Newent go close at home to Cheltenham Saracens (Helen Warwick)
After falling behind early, Newent roared back as Connor Baker delivered a brilliant brace to turn the game on its head.
Then, in added time, debutant Reece Bufton announced himself in style with an absolute screamer in front of the home crowd, sealing a memorable Newent victory.
The Daffs are riding high in fourth (Helen Warwick)
The win lifted them into fourth in Hellenic League One, with basement boys Clanfield 85 up next at home this Saturday afternoon (August 30).
