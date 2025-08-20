THIS Saturday marks one of the standout dates in the Newent Town FC calendar as the Daffs begin their FA Vase campaign at Wildsmith Meadow with a First Qualifying Round tie against Wiltshire outfit Bradford Town (kick-off 3pm).
The winners will earn a home fixture against Keynsham Town in the next round, and the day will also showcase the strong community spirit surrounding the club.
The Daffs enter the competition on the back of their best start to a Hellenic Division One campaign since promotion in 2019, led by the new management partnership of Luke Handley and Zaq Hussain.
Despite the challenges of assembling a largely new squad over the summer, performances have been encouraging, with Newent currently sixth in the league with seven points, thanks to emphatic home victories over Carterton Town (7–2) and Brimscombe & Thrupp (2–0), along with a valuable away draw at Ludlow.
While defeats against Malmesbury and most recently Redditch Borough have provided setbacks, the team continues to show resilience and promise.
Progress this weekend would see Newent equal their best-ever FA Vase run, having twice previously reached the Second Round, most recently in 2022/23 when they exited on penalties to Eccleshall.
Western League Premier Division visitors Bradford Town arrive at Wildsmith Meadow following a successful 2024/25 season, where the Bobcats finished fourth in Division One before securing promotion through the play-offs, defeating Devizes Town on penalties and then comprehensively beating Calne Town 5–0 in the final.
Their promotion also earned them entry into the Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round, though their journey ended at the hands of Westbury United.
This season, Bradford have made a steady start, recording two wins, one draw, and one defeat, leaving them 8th in their division.
Forward Jenson Wakefield has been a standout performer, scoring five goals in five matches and providing a clear attacking threat.
The Bobcats also boast pedigree in the FA Vase, having reached the Fifth Round on three occasions, underlining the challenge they will present on Saturday.
With both sides in good form and eager to progress, this fixture promises to be a highly competitive tie.
Newent will look to harness home advantage and the support of their local community, while Bradford’s recent promotion and cup pedigree make them formidable opponents.
Supporters can look forward to a barbecue and refreshments available throughout the afternoon, a bouncy castle for younger fans, and an evening disco inside the newly extended clubhouse, ensuring the occasion is both a celebration on and off the pitch.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.