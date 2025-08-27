Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Marshfield FC 2 Monmouth Town FC 2
THE Kingfishers were pegged back to a last-gasp draw by two stoppage time goals at newly-promoted Marshfield in a midweek Gwent Premier clash, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
Despite holding a 2-0 lead over the hosts at the end of 90 minutes, two added time strikes in a minute saw the hosts take a share of the points.
Marshfield started the game strongly, having two early chances, firstly a shot from the edge of the box from Joseph Carmody which flew over the bar, which he repeated moments later.
A fantastic goal kick from Town’s Ethan Ross then found Dan Macdonald in the opposite box, whose first-time effort went flying over the bar.
However, he redeemed himself on 24 minutes by scoring the opening goal, making a run up the pitch before lobbing a pass to Lamin Ndure in a more central position.
Ndure’s strike was saved by Luke Street, but Macdonald was there for the rebound to fire home for 1-0.
Monmouth’s No 10 then tried his luck to extend his side’s advantage, but his long shot was saved comfortably by Street.
But on 37 minutes Jack Meredith doubled the visitors' advantage through a well-executed set piece, with Fin Thorp passing quickly to Ebrima Ndure, who had come short, who crossed for Meredith to strike the ball into the back of the net.
Moments before half-time, Monmouth almost grabbed their third, again from a set piece.
Former England Schools cap Macdonald delivered a free-kick into the box which was kept in by a Callum Uttley flick for Lamin Ndure to try his luck, but Sweet was there to save it.
With the first half brought to a close, the visitors had emerged as the stronger-looking side, and looked in control at 2-0.
However, Marshfield showed early promise in the second half, with Ross having to stop a crossing opportunity.
Monmouth countered with a chance from a corner though, with players scrambling for the ball and Meredith firing just over the bar.
Despite opportunities for both sides however, neither side was able to find the back of the net in the second 45 minutes.
But with 90 minutes played and into stoppage time, disaster struck for the Kingfishers.
Marshfield gave themselves a lifeline in the first minute of added time after a free-kick into the box was punched away by Ross, only for James Archer to latch onto the clearance and grab Marshfield’s opener.
The fired-up hosts sensed a chance to get something from the game in its dying stages, and almost immediately from a Carmody corner, Jack Berry headed home to make it all-square.
And moments later the referee brought the game to an end, with the whistle signalling a frustrating draw for the visitors but delight for Marshfield.
The two sides will play each other again in the Kingfishers’ first home game on Saturday, September 6, once Monmouth Cricket Club’s season ends.
Monmouth are in action again this Wednesday (August 27) at Clydach Wasps followed by a trip to Caerleon on Saturday (August 30), as they look to build on a promising league start, which has seen a win and two draws to date.
The reserves will get their league campaign underway on Tuesday, September 2, at home to Chepstow Town 2nds.
