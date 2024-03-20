Newnham Archers’ Isabel Plowman returned triumphant from the European U21 Indoor Archery Championships in Croatia with two gold medals.
Representing Great Britain for the first time, Isabel came from 4-0 down on set points against her Icelandic opponent to take the individual barebow championship 6-4.
Barebow archery features bows that do not use sights or stabilisers.
Third-ranked Isabel was 4-0 down after two sets of five against number five Loa Margret Hauksdottir in the final of the championships.
Evie was one of six barebow archers for Team GB at the championships which were held in the Croatian city of Varazdin.
To reach the final she had to beat Great Britain team mate Evie Finnegan who was ranked two and the Forest archer won 7-3
Isabel also goes into the record book at Great Britain’s first official barebow women’s under-21 European indoor champion.
Isabel said: "It was very emotional. It was definitely not something I ever saw myself doing when I was younger, but I’m so immensely proud that I have.
“At the start it was very stressful, but I knew I just had to get into it because it was my first individual international final."
Isabel's journey started six years at Newnham Primary School at the age of 11 with Newnham Archers’ Club Chairman Peter Hood.
He said: “Now at the age of 17, all her hard work and determination has paid off.
“A real dream has come true for her to wear the GB kit with pride and also for her family and for us, just a little club from Newnham.”
The trip was self funded and through crowd fundraising, events and kind donations, Isabel would like to send her personal thanks to all and has loved reading all the kind messages of support that she has received.