Two students at Monmouth School for Boys represented the Glamorgan Academy on a three-match cricket tour of South Africa.
Eighteen-year-old Henry Hurle, who is the school 1st XI captain this summer, and Zac Wiliams had a brilliant experience during half-term.
Henry, a wicketkeeper-batter, hit 36 runs in one knock and took three wickets and a stumping, while 16-year-old Zac also had an excellent experience on the trip.
The Academy played matches against two invitational teams at Hilton College, faced Northwood 1st XI at Northwood School and did a lot of outdoor training and fitness work ahead of the new season.