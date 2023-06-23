ROSS Rowing Club members will be cheering on two of its junior academy graduates at the six-day Henley Royal Regatta this week, as they bid to go all the way to final victory.
Yasmin Howe and Violet Holbrow-Brooksbank won the Henley Women’s Regatta girls’ junior quadruple sculls title with Wycliffe two weeks ago, and are hoping to add the Diamond Jubilee Cup this week at the 184-year-old spiritual home of rowing.
Both were members of the Wycliffe eight that rocked serial winners Headington and Henley RC by beating them to the Schools’ Head championship title in London in March, and they have added several national junior sculling and National Schools titles since then.
Violet, 17, was promoted to the top crew alongside Yasmin, 18, for Henley Women’s, and stays in the three seat for the Royal Regatta, where they have been seeded and given a bye to the last 16 stage.
They will face the winners of Molesey BC and Sir William Borlase School, Marlow, in round two, with a likely quarter-final race with fellow seeds Sydney, Australia, if they win through.
The other seeds include two American and another Australian boat, Pymble Ladies’ College, who are in Wycliffe’s side of the draw.
Racing takes place from Tuesday to Sunday’s finals, with 732 boats from 17 nations having entered the event.
Monmouth School’s 1st eight made it through to the 32-boat Princess Elizabeth Cup junior 8s draw in Friday’s qualifying time-trial race, where they landed a first-round clash with Brisbane Boys’ College, Australia.
Monmouth Rowing Club also pre-qualified a men’s Wyfold Cup club four, and drew seeds Upper Thames in the first round.
All the races are live on Henley’s YouTube channel, which will have daily highlights, with daily race times available on its website at www.hrr.co.uk