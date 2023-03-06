ANOTHER sunny, if somewhat fresh day, greeted the 68 Seniors who had entered the Individual Stableford Competition on Thursday at Forest Hills.
Darren Page continues his recent run of exceptional form, as he won Division One with 40 points, Dave Virgo was second, and Terry Davies third.
The Division Two winner was Paul Adams, as he returned a fantastic 43 points. finishing ahead of Gary French and Andy Shenton.
The overall winner of the Stableford and Division Three, was David Forbes, whose score of 43 was good enough to win on countback, with Keith Bell second, and Colin Lewis third.
Paul Adams also managed two claims on the twos kitty, narrowly missing out on the treble. He was joined by Chris Dovey, Kev Doyle, Roger Hall, Barry Klein and Dave Stuart, to each claim £8.
The much anticipated England v Wales encounter replaced the Saturday Stableford.
The ShotGun attracted 36 pairs and saw various prizes up for grabs, as the competition was designed as an individual, combined pairs, and team pairs Stableford.
Captain Ashley James and Eddy Annis defeated Vice Captain and Alan Edwards in the opener, a result that factored into the final team score of, England 12-6 Wales.
The highest individual prizes were won by Luke Martin (England) 37 points, and Mike Finlay (Wales) 39. The nearest the pins were claimed by David Forshaw (eighth), Luke Martin (14th) and Simon Killen (17th).
Sunday saw the Winter League semi finals and in the first, Roger Hall and Darren Page held a 4-up lead after 13 holes over Steve Jones and Darren Williams, winning comfortably 3 & 2.
In the final next week, they will play John Watkins and Ady Brown, who defeated Eddy Annis and Stuart Mudway 6 & 4, as they won six out of seven holes from the 7th to the 14th.
The winners of the 16-strong Team Texas Scramble for the ‘others’ were Daniel Barnett, Tom Knight, Chris Norris and Jacob Turner with their 18 under par score of nett 54.
Mark Graham, Steve Graham, Rowland Joyce and Mark McGirr, came in with a nett 56, that was good enough to earn second place on countback from Lee Ayers, Scott Ayers, Conor Burris and Ryan Burris, who could feel a little aggrieved, as their card showed 15 birdies, in a run from the second hole through to the 17th, that gave them a team score of gross 57.
The penultimate round of the Seniors Winter League was a Pairs Betterball Strokeplay Medal.
Roger Hall and Malcolm Green, continued their fine run of form in the competition, as their score of nett 60, pipped Kevin Doyle and Glyn Earle into second place on count back.
Andy Shenton and John Watkins were third, two shots adrift with 62, with Richard Keeble and Mike Steward fourth on 63.
On the last day of February, Forest Hill’s Seniors travelled to Minchinhampton Old where Captain Keeble and Martin Shipley both birdied the opening hole in the top match.
Their play declined somewhat on the following holes, until Martin holed a magnificent putt on the 14th, putting their pair 1 up. and they won 2 & 1.
Barry Klein and Geoff Pearson, Mark Graham and Roger Ovett, won by the same margin. Steve Cole and Paul Taylor lost 2 & 1, while Phil Gwynne and Alan Wearmouth succumbed 3 & 1, while Alan Ayling and Chris Hardy were beaten 4 & 3, to make the final score 3-3.