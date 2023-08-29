FOREST of Dean Athletic Club member Claire Jackson took part in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Lahti, Finland on Saturday (August 26), completing her first world championship event in a very respectable 5 hrs 36 mins 9 seconds, for 115th out of 256 in her age category and in 1037th place in a field of 2001.
The triathlon competition is made up of a 1.2 miles lake swim, a 56 miles bike ride and a half marathon (13.1miles) run.
Claire said she had never raced against such a huge number of extremely talented women and was very pleased with her performance racing with the best in the world.
On Sunday (August 27) the 10th Severn Bridge 10k and Half marathon were well attended by Forest of Dean AC athletes.
In the 10k Marcus Bennetto claimed third overall, finishing in a 35:16, very closely followed by Lee Kibble, in 35:19. The third Forest runner to cross the line was Colin Parry in 11th place in a time of 39:41 with Gary Burley finishing 36th in 43:18.
The four runners also claimed the team prize for Forest of Dean AC with Colin and Gary both coming second in their age categories.
First FODAC lady to finish the 10k race was Fiona Creasey in a time of 51:03. Other club runners in the 10k race were Daren Smith (48:04), James Nelmes (49:20), Melinda Ruck (55:21), Debbie Green (1.01:59), John Bevan (1.01:35), Donna Sheen (1.06:54) and Graham Bennetto (1.07:27). The ladies team (Fiona Creasey, Melinda Ruck, Debbie Green and Donna Sheen) finished in 4th place.
Four Forest of Dean AC runners took part in the Half Marathon, during which the runners run twice from Wales to England and back.
Vince Edwards was the first Forest finisher in a time of 1.44:27. He was followed by Gina Song in 2.13:45, Heather Swiss 2.15:41 and Martin Hughes, who finished in 2.21:04.
Forest of Dean AC member Wendy Lawrence took part in a special challenge at the US National Whitewater Centre near Charlotte, North Carolina, while visiting family.
She competed in a Run Paddle Run race during which she ran 5k, then kayaked for 2k and completed the race with another 5k run. She won her age category on a very warm day. Her next race took place last Sunday, when, back on home soil, she ran the Winchcombe 10k. The race, which started at Sudeley Castle was very hilly, taking the runners all the way to Belas Knapp before returning to the Castle.