FRANCE powered their way to a fourth successive Guinness Six Nations win over Wales as they came from behind three times to triumph 45-24 in Cardiff.
Wales hit the front from the start, took the lead twice more, but were ultimately outmuscled as they slipped to a fourth 2024 Six Nations defeat.
Elliot Dee led out Wales, marking his 50th cap seven years after making his debut against Georgia.
And Wales had the perfect start with a penalty in the second minute from Sam Costelow.
Opposite number Thomos Ramos replied with a penalty conceded after Wales defended 18 phases of bombardment from the enormous French pack, which weighed-in at 70kg heavier than the hosts.
Undeterred, Rio Dyer picked up a loose ball in broken play and weaved his way through the French defence before speeding to the posts for a try that Costelow comfortably improved.
Ramos replied with his second penalty and then converted a try from centre Gael Fickou to give France a 13-10 lead, but it only lasted three minutes.
A brilliant break by Owen Watkin saw him pass inside to Tomos Williams who raced to the posts for a second home score, Costelow converting for 17-13.
But France scrum half Nolan Le Garrec then dummied his way over from a ruck two metres out, and Ramos’ conversion made it 20-17 to France at half-time.
Wales needed a fast start to the second half and Joe Roberts provided it with a well constructed try three minutes in.
Moving the ball from side to side, they got to within 10 metres of the line before Tomos Williams went to the narrow side and Robertscut through a tackle to score.
Costelow’s well struck conversion from close to the left touchline made it 24-20 to Wales.
It was fast and furious and France thought they had regained the lead when lock Thibaud Flament drove over the posts. Referee Luke Pearce awarded the try, but was then overruled by the TMO.
Wales breathed a huge sigh of relief, and did so again a few minutes later when their scrum was penalised for an early engagement in the shadow of the home posts.
That allowed Wales to clear, but back came the French forwards to earn a penalty that Ramos kicked to cut the deficit to a single point just past the hour mark.
Two tries in the space of five minutes from the French forwards then secured the win.
Replacement prop Georges-Henri Colombe got the first and then giant lock Romain Taofifenua used all of his 6ft 8in frame to charge down a Gareth Davies clearance kick and flop on the ball to bag the bonus-point try.
Ramos continued to hit the mark off the kicking tee and after converting both tries he added a penalty to extend the lead beyond two scores.
They then finished with a flourish as replacement scrum half Maxime Lucu, who took over from the Guinness Man of the Match Le Garrec, scored a fifth try in injury time