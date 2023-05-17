John Kyrle High School is celebrating the outstanding achievement of one of its Year 7 students, Jacob Lee, who has recently ascended to the rank of Brown/Black belt in kickboxing. The young prodigy has been relentlessly training twice a week, demonstrating a dedication that is truly inspiring.
Floats like a butterfly stings like Jacob Lee
By Chris Were | Reporter |
@ChrsWr
Thursday 18th May 2023 4:00 pm
Jacob Lee (JKHS )
