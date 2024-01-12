ROSS Juniors were hit by flood water at the Sports Ground at theweekend, but their men were able to travel to Hereford on Saturday to play their cup match on the county FA’s state-of-the-art 3G pitch.
And the switch proved a winner with Juniors, who beat Tenbury Colts 2-1 to go through in the HFA Junior Cup thanks to goals from Brad Preece and Keiran Young.
Newent Town had a weekend off, but were in derby cup action last night at home to Hartpury University.
Prior to that, their previous match on December 23 at Clanfield saw them reduced to nine men by two red cards mid-way through the second half, as they slipped from all-square at 2-2 to a 6-2 loss.
Max Poidiven and Ben Lane scored their first half goals, and the club wryly posted: “Safe to say today’s referee has been removed from the Newent Christmas Card list.”
Ruardean Hill Rangers played at home at the weekend in the Gloucestershire County League, but saw a 2-0 lead wiped out by 10-man Stoke Gifford, with the 2-2 leveller coming from an own goal.
After just three minutes, Aaron Underwood’s long clearance caught out the Gifford defence with Ollie Mason taking the gamble to beat their keeper with a first time effort and put Hill 1-0 up.
Mason almost made it two with a carbon copy on ten minutes before Tom Landon narrowly shot wide from a deep cross.
Steve Clark then twisted and turned just outside the box and unleashed a dipping shot just over, to leave it a one-goal game at the break.
But Hill got their second through Kane Sansom with a Zidane-style volley from over his shoulder after the restart, and thought they had a third on the hour before Clark’s effort was ruled offside.
Underwood then pulled off a great save down to his near post, but with 15 minutes to go Paul Cronin scored for Gifford capitalising on indecisive Hill defending.
Cronin then saw red with ten minutes to go, but somehow a minute later Gifford equalised, with Charlie Taylor heading past his own keeper for 2-2.
Lydbrook Athletic’s home game beside the Wye with Falcons was flooded off, while North Gloucestershire Premier leaders Howle Hill probably wished their game had been, suffering a shock 6-1 drubbing away to lowly Broadwell 2nds, Michael Harris with the second half consolation.
It wasn’t a great day for NGP local teams, Mitcheldean thumped 5-0 at Ellwood in the JO Roberts Cup, matched by Ruardean Hill 2nds away to Harrow Hill 2nds, while Huntley also fell 2-0 at home to Bream, with the latter two matches both in the league.
But NG1 table-toppers Lydbrook 2nds celebrated a 5-2 win at The Rec over Staunton & Corse 2nds, James Turley firing a hat-trick, and Ben Robbins and Jack Stacey also on target, as they stretched their lead to seven points over Lydney Town A.
Longhope went back to the top of NG2 with a 3-0 win away to Viney St Swithins, Rufat Dida, Joseph Heron and Richard May the marksmen.
And Ruardean United hit a magnificent seven away to Milkwall 2nds in a 7-2 FJ Pope Cup win, the game having been 1-1 at half-time, with Alex Rowles firing a hat-trick, Josh Street a brace, and Daniel Reid and Gavin Kyte one apiece.
Mitcheldean 2nds also won through 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw at home to Sling 2nds, Clint Jones with all three goals.
Meanwhile in a feisty affair, it ended nine men apiece after four red cards as hosts Ruardean Hill A beat Lydbrook A 5-3 in NG3, Connor Dix with a brace, and one apiece for Cameron Peacey, Brandon Barnett and Lee Johnson for the hosts, and Carl Stevens, David Stevens and Simeon Jones on target for the visitors.
Fixtures this Saturday (January 13) include – Shobdon v Ross Juniors, Newent Town v Abingdon United, Shipston Excelsior v Newent Town Dev, Ruardean Hill Rangers v Frampton United, Leonard Stanley v Lydbrook Athletic, Mitcheldean v Milkwall, Howle Hill v Huntley, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Blakeney, Lydbrook 2nds v Longhope, Ruardean United v Ellwood 2nds, Soudley 2nds v Mitcheldean 2nds, Sling 2nds v Lydbrook A.
On Sunday (January 14), Ross Juniors Women travel to face Belmont Wanderers Ladies.