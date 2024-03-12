A MIDWEEK win and a Saturday draw have lifted Newent Town eight points clear of the drop zone in Hellenic League One.
With daffodils flowering, the team named after the bright yellow harbinger of Spring, continued their run of good form last week with a 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Saracens.
Only 10 minutes in and a cross-shot pushed up by the keeper was headed home for a 1-0 lead by Sam Whitton.
The Daffs dominated the rest of the half, but had just the one goal to show for it at the break.
But within minutes of the restart it was 2-0 when Ryan Belboda lobbed the keeper from distance.
And the points were soon in the bag, Dan Noake poking home a third after causing a goalmouth scramble with a header from a corner.
On Saturday, the Daffs headed for Stonehouse and fought out a 3-3 draw.
Newent took the lead on 36 minutes when Mateusz Klich was set free by Sam Whitton and lobbed the keeper.
Within minutes it was 1-1 though, the Daffs failing to clear a free-kick and conceding a soft goal.
But the Daffs were back in front 30 seconds into the second half, Tyler Weir curling into the top corner from 25 yards for 2-1.
And a third followed on 62 minutes, Brad Phillips breaking the offside trap to latch onto a through ball from Kyle Taylor and firing home.
A mistake at the back gave the hosts a lifeline however as they pegged it back to 3-2 with 15 minutes left.
And a great free-kick right on normal time meant the points were shared, although Newent felt they should have had a penalty deep in stoppage time.
Goals from Malikia Barry, Solomon Osinuga and Jordan Stokes also fired Newent Town Development to a 3-2 win away to University of Bristol Intramural on Saturday in Hellenic Two West, lifting them to sixth.
Newent Town were scheduled to visit Hartpury University in a derby on Tuesday (March 12, ko 7.45pm) before hosting Long Crendon this Saturday (March 16, ko 3pm).
The Development host Cinderford 2nds in another derby next Tuesday (March 19, ko 7.45pm).