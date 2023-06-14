Setting the pace is Year 10’s Imogen Stephen, whose impressive performance in a select football training camp in Holland has caught the eye of the international sports community. Coaches report that Imogen conceded only two goals across eight games - the fewest in the history of the girls’ team. The team advanced to the tournament’s finals, another first for the girls’ team, and despite a narrow 1-0 defeat, the sense of pride within the JKHS community is palpable. As her teachers, Mrs Gunter and Mr Deuchar, wisely advise, “Watch this space!”