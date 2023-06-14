Football
Setting the pace is Year 10’s Imogen Stephen, whose impressive performance in a select football training camp in Holland has caught the eye of the international sports community. Coaches report that Imogen conceded only two goals across eight games - the fewest in the history of the girls’ team. The team advanced to the tournament’s finals, another first for the girls’ team, and despite a narrow 1-0 defeat, the sense of pride within the JKHS community is palpable. As her teachers, Mrs Gunter and Mr Deuchar, wisely advise, “Watch this space!”
Golf
Meanwhile, on the greens, Year 10’s Zach Lawrence has taken Ross on Wye Golf Club by storm. The talented golfer clinched the Colin’s Flag Competition against 100 other players with a nett 66, earning him a spot in the County Medal final on 5th July at Filton. Notably, Zach has seen his handicap drop from 40.4 to 17.8 in the past year due to his regular lessons at the Tim Hall School of Golf and an impressive array of victories.
Cricket
On the cricket field, the JKHS under 15s kicked off their first ‘Hundred’ game against Newent School with a bang. After Newent posted 110 after their 100 balls, the John Kyrle batsmen, despite a challenging start, managed to steal the victory, thanks to a last-minute boundary shot from Sam Waterhouse.
Tennis
The school’s tennis teams have been making strides in the LTA Division 2 Hereford and Worcester Schools Tennis League. The resurfaced JK tennis courts have hosted a number of hard-fought matches, with the Year 9&10 ‘B’ boys’ team emerging victorious in both their singles and doubles matches. While narrowly losing to Kings Worcester in a shootout, the team’s efforts exemplify the tenacity and competitive spirit running high at JKHS.
On 6th June, the Year 9&10 ‘A’ boys team delivered a convincing performance against Malvern College. Highlighting the day was Zack James’s thrilling tie-break win in his singles game, followed by a clean sweep in the doubles matches, rounding off a successful encounter against their competitive opponents.
With the final league matches on the horizon against St Mary’s and Whitecross, the teams continue to benefit from the expertise and support of tennis coach, Chris Friend.
From cakes and biscuits provided by AIP’s Paula to thrilling victories and narrow misses, the spirit of competition is alive and well at JKHS.