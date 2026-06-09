A GOAL in each half gave Broadwell the win in a memorial cup game at Lydbrook.
The game was the third edition of the annual cup meeting between the two clubs in honour of Jim Matthews.
Mr Matthews was an admired and respected stalwart of Lydbrook Athletic and the wider football community in the Forest for 55 years.
It was the second time the fixture has been played since the death of Mr Matthews in 2024.
Ahead of kick-off at Lydbrook’s Stowfield Road ground on Saturday (June 6), two wreaths in the colours of the two clubs were placed on the centre spot.
Players, officials and spectactors then observed a two-minute silence.
The Lydbrook squad included players from all three adult teams, former players and nine who had come through the club’s youth system.
The game was competitive and played in a good spirit.
Both sides had chances but Broadwell converted two of theirs.
Kris Burnard put them ahead midway through the first half, getting the important touch in the penalty area.
The second goal came after the break from the penalty spot with OJ Etheridge placing a well-hit kick beyond the keeper.
Broadwell were presented with the Lydbrook AFC Long Service Award trophy.
Mr Matthews’ name is one of nine names on the trophy..
Lydbrook: Joe Carruthers, Ryan Clarke, Dameon Edwards, Billy Hale, Nathan Hawkins, Jayden Jackson, Ben Jones, Jamie Jones, Jay Knight, Lee Lewis, James Matthews, Fin Morris, Lee Morton, Louis Overthrow, Aaron Pollock, Aaron Powell, Dewi Stuart, James Turley, Ryan Wilks.
Broadwell: Craig Alexander, Shaun Bamford, Jamie Belfitt, Steve Blaby, Dan Brain, Kristian Burnard, Josh Creed, Tom Creed, Nathan Etheridge, OJ Etheridge, Adam Fowler, Matt Foxwell, Kurt Hanson, Lee Hanson, Matt Hatton, Guy Jones, Greg Lewis, Jamie Powell, Ben Schiller, Rylee Wilkins.
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