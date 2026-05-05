HUNTLEY go into their last match of the season knowing that a draw will be enough to take the North Gloucestershire Premier title and the sole spot for promotion to the Northern Senior League.
Current leaders Blakeney – who have already finished the 2025-2026 campaign – will be hoping Soudley can do them a massive favour by beating the challengers at home.
Huntley have a huge goal difference of plus 60 which is 23 better than that of the leaders.
In 21 league games they have scored 48 goals at home and 36 on their travels while conceding 13 and 11 respectively.
They set up a final day showdown by beating Howie Hill 2-0 on Saturday (May 2) with goals from Reuben Fishpool and Lee James.
Opponents Soudley are currently eighth in the table having also won their penultimate game.
They beat Broadwell Reserves 3-1 with a brace from Keenan Jenkins and one from Lewis Davis.
Connor Creed scored four goals as Milkwall picked up six points inside a week with wins over Howie Hill and Elmwood.
Creed scored a hat-trick with goals after 20 minutes, 40 minutes and 62 minutes in the Tuesday evening match (April 28) against Howle Hill.
Ian Callow got the fourth after 69 minutes in the 4-2 win.
He opened the scoring for his side after 37 minutes as they won 1-2 at Ellwood.
Jordan White got the second after 62 minutes and Mark Wayman got the home side’s goal.
Ellwood went down 0-4 in their Tuesday (April 29) match against JO Roberts Cup finalists Westbury United.
Elian Clarkson, Harry Howells, Cameron Hill and Ackeen Wright scored.
Woolaston – who were also looking forward to the final of the JO Roberts Cup – won 2-1 against Lydney Town A with goals from Kyle Taylor and Lewis Taylor.
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