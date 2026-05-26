Hartpury FC and Barnwood have collaborated on a major stadium branding project that has helped the club meet essential ground grading requirements following promotion last season.
The Acorns finished seventh in Division One South of the Southern League after being promoted from the Hellenic Premier.
As part of its commitments at Step Four, the club had to make a number of improvements to its 4ED Hartpury Stadium by the end of March this year.
One of the key requirements was to prevent visibility into the stadium from outside the ground.
With the help of Gloucester-based Barnwood, the club installed approximately 270 metres of branded air mesh around the perimeter fencing at the stadium.
The project not only ensured compliance with league regulations but also created an attractive visual feature and a long-term advertising platform for sponsors.
The collaboration is a result of a sponsorship event where Hartpury University and Hartpury College’s Assistant Director of Elite Sport, Marc Richards presented the club’s vision to existing and prospective partners.
At the event, he explained both the league requirements and the opportunity to become part of the club’s continued development.
Barnwood, which has previously worked with Hartpury on a number of building and development projects – including the Veterinary Nursing and Technical Skills Centre and Graze – was keen to partner with the club to sponsor the installation.
The final design was developed between Hartpury and Barnwood, creating a branded solution that both fulfilled league regulations and enhanced the overall appearance of the stadium.
enhanced the overall appearance of the stadium.
Marc said: “This project was absolutely vital for the football club following promotion to Step Four.
“The air mesh installation allowed us to meet the ground grading criteria while also improving the look and feel of the stadium environment.
“We saw it as an opportunity to work collaboratively with sponsors and create something that delivered value for everyone involved. Barnwood immediately bought into the vision and have been excellent partners throughout the process.
“Their support helped us deliver a project that not only met the regulations but also created a strong visual identity around the stadium. Without completing the work by the deadline, there was a genuine risk that we could have faced relegation.”
Barnwood chief executive Simon Carey, added: "We are proud to be sponsoring Hartpury FC, supporting sporting excellence within our local community and strengthening our valued partnership with Hartpury University and Hartpury College.
“Having successfully delivered a number of construction projects together over the years, our relationship continues to go from strength to strength.
“Through the design and installation of 270m of branded advertising mesh around the 4ED Stadium, this project has provided an excellent opportunity to not only promote Barnwood, but also showcase our completed projects, social value initiatives and career opportunities to supporters and visitors alike.
“We are delighted to play a part in supporting both the club and the wider Hartpury community and look forward to continuing our partnership in the years ahead.
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