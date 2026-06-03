ONE of Ross Golf Club's annual flagship events saw 72 of the top low handicap amateur men golfers from far and wide descend upon the Wye Valley to compete in the annual Farr Scratch Cup Open over 36 holes of gross medal play.
Not only was it a test for the best amateur players in the unique environment of the Gorsley-based club's tree-lined fairways, but it was again chosen by the Gloucestershire Golfing Union as one of just eight majors in their 2026 Duchess Salver Order of Merit series.
Now in its 52nd year, Henbury Golf Club's Nick Day has won the Salver and been crowned No 1 Amateur Golfer in Gloucestershire a remarkable 15 times since 2004.
Such was the demand for places again this year that a ballot was needed, which meant that all worthy applicants with a handicap in excess of 2.9 had to miss out.
The results after 18 holes showed Day again heading for another victory with a four under par gross 68 score, and Ross GC favourite Leo Powell five shots behind.
Although Leo had only returned to the UK a week earlier having completed his first year of scholarship at Midland College in Texas, he proceeded to deliver a flawless second round of 64 which included two eagles and four birdies to equal the Ross course record set by Tyler Hogarty back in 2013, when the latter played his golf at the Highnam-based Rodway Hill Golf Club.
The final results table showed Nick and Leo level with gross 137 scores equivalent to seven under par for two rounds, which meant the trophy was decided by a four-hole playoff over the 1st, 2nd, 15th and 16th, with Nick eventually prevailing to continue his remarkable record.
Joss Edwards, a frequent visitor to the Ross Club from Cotswold Hills GC in Cheltenham, produced some fine play to record a combined gross 139 score as did Louis Ross from Long Ashton GC in Bristol.
In delivering gross 140 scores, Jake Phillips from Cotswold Hills GC and James Bath from Forest Hills GC will also have been pleased with their performances.
At the trophy presentation, 2026 Ross club captain Joe Sutton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue managing the prestigious event, and paid tribute to the loyal support received from so many.
This included course manager Dylan Stokes and his green-keeping staff, who had worked wonders in recent days to have the playing conditions worthy of the occasion.
There was special thanks for event sponsor Godfrey Farr, who came to the club's rescue five years ago when it was discovered that the trophy was in poor condition and needed replacing.
There was also valued appreciation for the club's catering team, headed by John Devine, and the considerable voluntary support from all club sections covering reception duties, starters, ball-spotters, and head professional Tim Hall and his Pro-Shop Team.
As so often on such 'Open' occasions, the event resulted in the Ross Club's reputation and brand name, and its highly valued community spirit culture, also becoming major beneficiaries.
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