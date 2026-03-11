HAVING finished an impressive runner-up and qualifier in the third winter stableford event at Ross Golf Club, Harry Barr went one step further in the fourth event with a masterful display of clean ball striking on fairways and greens, to finish the day victorious with a gross level par performance which included three birdies.
To accommodate the first phase of a 30 per cent reduction in the number of trees at the 'hidden-gem' Gorsley course, the competition was based on just nine holes play. but still attracted the support of 102 members.
Since joining the Ross Club from the Minchinhampton Club, near Stroud, just a few months ago, Harry has found the tree-lined environment at the course very much to his liking.
And his 24 points total made him a clear winner and he can look forward to the summer season with considerable confidence.
Chris Tweedale and Chris Good came the closest to challenging Harry with equally impressive 22 points scores, followed by Steven Browning, Ralphie Elliott, Nick Rawlings, Steve Wallbank and Wayne Rees each with 21 points totals.
Ross Golf Club's series of monthly mixed winter stableford competitions, from which ultimately emerges the winner of the club's 2026 honours board Barnfield Trophy, continued its dynamic of being spread over two days to accommodate the numbers involved, which includes both men and ladies' sections.
The aim is for the top 12 performers to qualify from each of the five rounds so that a 60-player start-sheet will contest for the trophy title on Saturday, April 4, as the first major of the season.
Darren Henry – 2025 Gordon Blake County Medal qualifier and Collins Challenge Cup and Flag winner – won the previous nine-hole qualifier thanks to an impressive 23 points total, equivalent to a gross level par performance of five pars and two birdies.
