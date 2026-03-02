THE first phase of the latest initiative at Ross Golf Club's tree-lined course has recently been completed, which will ultimately result in an overall 30 per cent reduction in the number of trees, reports KEITH RAY.
Undertaken with the full agreement of the Forestry Commission under licence, the work at the Gorsley-based course is being undertaken by head greenkeeper Dylan Stokes and his team and inspired by board chairman Wref Digings, course director Antony Graham and head professional Tim Hall.
It has become vital to enable the remaining trees to survive and thrive, and to benefit the greens and tees thanks to the additional light, air and sunshine let in.
While this meant that the men's Seniors 55+ February competition in the sections' annual programme was restricted to an eight-hole stableford, 53 stalwarts supported the day followed by a lunch.
It provided Brian Hegarty, a relative newcomer to Ross GC, the opportunity to enjoy his first taste of success when his 21 points total scorecard impressively showed six pars with just two shots dropped to par.
Brian has been a regular at the weekly group coaching sessions provided by 2024 Welsh PGA Champion Zach Galliford of Ross GC’s Tim Hall School of Golf Academy, and paid tribute to the improvement seen in his short game as a result of the input.
Brian was followed by three 20 pointers who will be pleased with their performances –namely Alastair Ross, Mark Ashton and Charlie Walker.
Members of all sections are fortunate to have at their disposal some marvellous 'continuous improvement' initiatives provided by head professional Tim Hall and his assistants James Dobbs and Zach.
Tim and Zach are about to depart for three days of coaching with a group of members at the stylish 5 Star SO Sotogrande Hotel in Cadiz, Spain, and three rounds of golf and coaching at The Alto Golf Club.
