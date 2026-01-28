THE weather and playing conditions were set fair for Ross Golf Club’s recent competition enjoyed by more than 100 members at the Gorsley-based course, on this occasion in aid of the Riding School for the Disabled, reports KEITH RAY.
Men's club captain Steve Wallbank and ladies captain Mary Smith combined forces in initiating an 18 holes Texas Scramble medal event.
And with 27 teams of four players signing up for a shot-gun start, the entry ensured that the clubhouse was packed afterwards, providing a lively atmosphere.
The prize presentation and auction of golfing-related items further added to the coffers of Steve and Mary's worthy charity fundraising efforts during their year in office.
And the golfing achievements themselves were quite extraordinary, with two teams returning score-cards showing 15 gross birdies and three gross pars equivalent to gross 57 scores and 15 shots below the Ross course’s challenging gross par 72.
Phil Andrews, Jamie Glover, Harry Barr and Bill Lawrence collected the day's top prize, based on their team's net 49 medal score, which was an amazing result.
While Danny Gear, Marcus McEvoy, Simon Mills and Matt Wathen impressively matched the winning team’s gross 57 medal performance with 15 birdies and three pars, the team had to return home prize-less, as the top spots were based on net medal performances.
However, Danny did enjoy the consolation of a nearest the pin prize of the day for his great tee shot to the 12th green.
Mark/Ross Ashton and John/Louisa Hall with a net 51 medal score finished in second place and in third place were Billy Hazelwood, Anthony Jenkins, Ashley Nahorniak and Jonny Walker with net 53.
Jamie Meek and club champion Tom Shotton also collected prizes for their nearest the pin tee-shots to the seventh and ninth greens respectively.
