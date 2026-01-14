FIFTEEN-year-old John Kyrle twins Billy and Oli Walker are proving standouts at the Tim Hall School of Golf Juniors Academy at Ross Golf Club, reports KEITH RAY.
After being selected for the Gloucestershire Golfing Union's U16s, they received financial assistance from the England Golf Trust.
Billy, who started at 11, has seen the help towards regular coaching and equipment help him improve his golf, find consistency and drop his handicap from 9.4 to 3.1.
“Being able to have individual lessons with Zach Galliford (2024 Welsh PGA champion), our club PGA Professional, has been key.
“This has been my most successful year and I’ve proudly represented GGU U16s and was recently selected for GGU U18s.”
Billy was part of the South West Counties U16/U14 Championship-winning GGU team, and won several Ross GC competitions, including the Adrian Pritchard Junior Open, and alongside Oli, helped Ross juniors win their Mercian division.
“Golf is more than just a sport. It’s something I’m passionate about, and it gives me focus, discipline, and achievement. The friendships, competition, and constant drive to improve make it really rewarding.”
Junior Captain in 2025, Oli led Ross to the Midlands finals, and beat Billy to retain the club junior title.
“The award’s been a massive boost,” said Oli, also coached by Zach. “It’s the confidence it gives me to know I’m being supported as I try to take my golf to the next level.”
Highlights in 2025 were finishing third in the GGU U16 Championships, securing an exemption for the South West England U16 Open.
He also led Ross to the Midlands junior finals, represented GGU U16s, and shot rounds of 76/77 at the West of England U16s.
Now with an impressive 5.3 handicap, he says: “I’ve developed a passion for the game and love the mix of technical skill, focus and competition...
”Being part of such a supportive and competitive environment at Ross GC helps me keep progressing.”
