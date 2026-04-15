HIGHLY acceptable course conditions greeted the 58 men members who qualified over the winter for Ross Golf Club’s Barnfield Trophy stableford final.
Steeped in the club's history, it serves as both the finale of the winter and the start of the new season.
After a long winter of four qualifying Winter stablefords, the stage was set for a fiercely-fought final., with qualifying based on the number of entries per qualifier, meaning only the sharpest survived.
With the course set up fairly following spring maintenance week, play was over 17 holes off matts, testing every aspect of the players’ games.
Early on, “lefty” Tim Harrison set the pace with an outstanding 40-point total , including three birdies.
John Hall also posted a superb 37 and Paul Vitale, David Dockray, Wayne Rees and Antony Graham were also creditable 37-point performers.
However, the ultimate Barnfield Trophy champion proved to be Andy Petersen with a 41-point round, which was a model in consistency represented by a coveted birdie two and eight pars.
Andy credited not just his own talent, but a recent investment in his game, fresh off a coaching trip to Sotogrande, hosted by Ross GC professional Tim Hall and his assistant professional and 2024 Welsh PGA champion Zach Galliford.
During a focused wedge clinic, Andy picked up an invaluable tip – a simple drill that has transformed his mindset.
“It gave me the confidence to swing more freely,” Andy explained. “Now I feel like I can attack pins and play better golf. It certainly helped today.”
Meanwhile, British Summer Time and lighter evenings kick-started the first round of the nine-hole Eclectic Cup, which attracted a best-ever 64 turnout from all sections.
The bar was rammed, standing room only at one point, with elbows out and glasses raised, while the atmosphere was electric on and off the course.
It was brilliant to see so many familiar faces, alongside a host of new members experiencing the camaraderie and chaos for the first time.
The occasion had everything – record scores, record fines, and a fines master operating with the kind of confidence usually reserved for a man who's just won a world title.
Marcus McEvoy, Simon Phillips, Paul Vitale and Izzy Phillips are the Gorsley-based club's 2026 driving forces and are tailor-made to add to the community spirit, fun and meaningful achievement which it has long been renowned for.
Top dog this time was Billy Hazelwood with a 23 stableford points score, who joined the club just 12 months ago and has improved his game remarkably.
Paul Element was unlucky to find Billy in such good form, for his 22 points score, equivalent to two under gross par, would have headed many final score-sheets.
Rich Townsend, a former rugby player with Ealing Trailfinders and who is also in his first year of membership, also excelled with 22 points.
He was followed by club scratch player David Marshall with 21 points, capturing four birdies.
The club's juniors featured with teenager Jake Mottram claiming fifth, and his 21 points suggests another exciting prospect emerging from the Tim Hall School of Golf Juniors Academy.
Other 21-point scorers were Thomas Goff and Aidan Cook.
The weekly one-hit wonder was Scott Robertshaw, who produced a sublime pitching wedge on the seventh to secure an unexpected par.
The club's caterers in the care of John Devine and his team also received acknowledgement for coping stoically with the unprecedented numbers for his curry supper.
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