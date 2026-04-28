THE Ross Golf Club men's Seniors 55-plus AGM resulted in Nigel Fullerton and Roger Bennett being appointed respective Seniors Captain and Vice Captain for the next 12 months.
Some traditional friendly rivalry was subsequently enjoyed between two teams selected at random.
The occasion was a great success and closely fought and the teams were tied 4-4 until Hugh Elliott and Wayne Rees secured the winning point and bragging rights for Roger's Vice Captain team.
Despite the very wet Wye Valley winter, the club's 'hidden-gem' tree-lined Gorsley course has benefitted considerably thanks to its first-ever use of fairway mats.
It still represented a considerable test though for the record 138 men's seniors who took part in round 1 of the section’s annual Layton Cup stableford competition.
This popular event is one of six separate rounds which takes place throughout the summer with the best three recorded rounds determining the champion and associated honours board recognition, which was achieved in 2025 for the second time by Stephen Bartholomew.
Peter Dumbell, a relative newcomer with just two years’ experience under his belt, must have felt the worst with just three stableford points on his scorecard as he played his fifth hole.
But from nowhere, Peter then delivered a sublime golfing performance with nine pars and his 36 points total made him No 1 on the day's final score-sheet.
Nigel Fullerton in matching Peter's 36 points will be both heartened by his 10 pars but saddened to miss out on two holes, including the 18th.
Peter and Nigel were followed by 35 pointers Nigel Edmondson and Tim Harrison.
The handicap Division 2 prize-winners proved to be Steve Naylor with 34 points, followed by Geoff Cooper, another relative newcomer, and Ian Kitchiner and Robin Butler, who all scored 33 points each.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.