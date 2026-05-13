MILLIE Malsom fired an incredible eight goals as Ross Juniors Women clattered basement girls Kempsey Phoenix 17-0 at home on Sunday to keep their top-two league hopes alive.
The totally one-sided rugby score result also came courtesy of a Poppy Baker hat-trick, braces from Darcy Baker and Lauren Creed and single goals from Macy Walker and Lily Irving.
Two points behind second-placed Dudley in fourth, Juniors have three games left in the Mid West Counties League and visit Worcester City Lionesses tonight (Wednesday, May 13) before visiting Redditch Borough on Sunday (May 17).
In men’s football, a second-half equaliser from Aaron Powell earned a 1-1 midweek draw for Lydbrook Athletic at home to Painswick.
But a last match of the season trip to runaway Gloucestershire Northern 2 champions Hardwicke on Saturday ended in a 3-1 loss, Powell again with their goal, leaving the Wyesiders with a creditable seventh-placed finish.
Near neighbours Mitcheldean are relegated and will be replaced by Huntley, who secured the North Gloucestershire Premier title and promotion on goal difference from Blakeney with a nail-biting 1-1 draw at Soudley on Saturday, a Lee James goal getting them over the line by the tightest of margins.
Weston-based Howle Hill also finished third after two final week wins, starting with a 3-1 midweek victory at Westbury, where Will Martin fired a brace and Joe Thomas one.
And they then beat derby rivals Longhope 3-2 away on Saturday, Thomas this time with a brace backed by a Callum Hall goal, and former Ross Juniors player Florin Crainic with both consolations.
Having already been crowned NG3 champions, Ruardean Hill Rangers A suffered a last game loss to Westbury 2nds who finished third, Ryan Shinners with a brace and Steve Coombs also on target.
And Lydbrook A are also promoted in second after signing off with a 9-1 home win over bottom side Longhope 2nds.
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