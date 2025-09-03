NEWENT Town made it three wins in a row as they secured successive 3-1 and 3-2 comeback league wins at Wildsmith Meadow last week.
Saturday's win leaves the Daffs flying high in third in Hellenic League One – after their best ever start to the season since securing promotion in 2019.
Having won 4-2 in the FA Vase against higher-ranked Wiltshire outfit Bradford Town a week last Saturday, Newent followed up with midweek Hellenic One victory over fellow high-flyers Cheltenham Saracens.
Joseph Richards scored an early goal against his former club to put Sarries 1-0 up, but Connor Baker then rounded the keeper to make it all-square before doubling up to put Newent in the driving seat 2-1 at half-time.
Kyle Taylor was introduced for the start of the second period and soon made an impression rapping the bar over the onrushing keeper, with the ball rebounding and cleared.
A superb ball set Dylan Hart free with seven minutes to go only for his his effort to go straight at the keeper.
But Taylor then fizzed the ball into the box three minutes into stoppage time, and debutant Reece Bufton smashed into the top corner to secure all three points.
It looked like a bit of a hangover on Saturday at home to Clanfield 85 though, when a 33rd-minute goalmouth scramble saw the visitors go 1-0 up and a breakaway strike right on half-time doubled the lead.
But two goals in two minutes tiurned the game on its head, Ben Harbourne pulling one back on 73 minutes before substitute Taylor made it all-square.
And when Ben Connor fired the Daffs in front on 82 minutes, that proved the winner, with Newent seeing out eight minutes of stoppage time.
Elsewhere, newly-promoted Mitcheldean suffered a successive Gloucestershire Northern 2 thumping on Saturday, following up a 6-1 loss at home to Painswick with a 10-1 drubbing at the hands of visitors King's Stanley on Saturday.
Lydney Town also suffered a reverse at Wickwar Wanderers, but only lost 1-0.
Huntley won their league opener 5-0 at home to Ellwood in North Gloucestershire Premier, Lee James firing a hat-trick, but Longhope were downed 4-0 at Blakeney.
Ruardean Hill Rangers 2nds were 4-1 winners at Yorkley in NG1, Aaron Barnett, Cameron Peachey, Dan Bowles and Alfie Nichols with the goals.
But near neighbours Ruardean United lost 5-3 at home to Tidenham, Josh Street with a brace and Gavin Kyte the other.
Ross Juniors were also pipped 4-3 at home by Alvington Star in NG2, Conner Watkins, Sam Thorne and Jamie Green their scorers, but Lydbrook A won 2-0 at home to English Bicknor 2nds in NG3, Chris Morgan on target.
Fixtures this Saturday (September 6) include – Thame United 2nds v Newent Town, Newent Dev v Highworth 2nds, Stoke Gifford v Ruardean Hill Rangers, Fintan v Mitcheldean, Lydbrook v Winchcombe, Blakeney v Howle Hill, Longhope v Woolaston, Whitecroft v Huntley, Lydbrook 2nds v Corse & Staunton 2nds, Ruardean Hill 2nds v Ruardean United, Mitcheldean 2nds v Lydney B, Woolaston 2nds v Ross Juniors, Harrow Hill B v Lydbrook A, Rank Outsiders v Longhope 2nds, Ruardean Hill A v Westbury 2nds.
