MONMOUTH Town had a successful week, scoring two league wins against Clydach Wasps and Caerleon FC to stay unbeaten in the Gwent Premier top tier, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
The Kingfishers secured a 2-0 win away from home against Wasps in midweek, with both goals coming before half-time in their fourth game of the season.
Town instantly looked the more threatening, with a Tommy Chubb shot from outside the box fizzing wide, and the visitors showing plenty of threat in attack.
Mitchell Palmer then delivered a great ball into Jacob Parrella, who found space in the box to turn only for keeper Ellis Owens to deflect his strike to Dan Macdonald, whose follow-up hit the side netting.
But from a free-kick on 12 minutes, the visitors then won a corner crossed in by Macdonald, whose delivery found Callum Uttley, who jumped to tap in the opener.
And seven minutes later, Irishman James Greaney struck from distance, catching Owens by surprise to make it 2-0.
Although there were no further goals, Wasps never really troubled the Kingfishers in the attacking third, resulting in a solid win for the visitors.
On Saturday at Caerleon, a downpour throughout the match didn’t dampen the visitors’ spirits, as they again scored two goals to win the match.
Monmouth created the first chance, Ebrima Ndure threatening down the left, but Jamie Pring having safe hands.
Then in the 13th minute, Mitchell Palmer saw Parrella on the edge of the box in space, and his pass saw the No 10 place the ball past Pring for the lead.
The Romans then won a free-kick in a threatening position, Mark Millinship trying to hit it under the wall, but his shot deflected wide.
It stayed 1-0 to half-time, but 10 minutes into the second period the hosts were level, Lewis Collins tapping home from a goalmouth scramble after a corner.
It didn’t stay all-square for long though, the returning Rob Laurie sliding in and making it 2-1 to the Kingfishers four minutes later, after the ball found its way to him in the box.
The centre-back missed the start of the season due to injury, but has now returned to help bolster Monmouth’s title credentials.
The game ended 2-1 with Monmouth maintaining their unbeaten league start, and they will be hoping to keep up their winning ways when they finally play their first home game on Saturday afternoon (September 6) against Newport Corinthians.
A fun day is planned with a bouncy castle, BBQ, ice cream van, a screening of England’s World Cup qualifier and a junior coaches v parents match afterwards, with all welcome to come along.
The 2nds were due to be the first to sample home comforts, against Chepstow Town 3rds on Tuesday (September 2).
Elsewhere, last season's Ardal South League Cup runners-up Chepstow Town made it through the first round with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Croesyceiliog on Saturday.
All three goals came in the first half as the Jockeys quickly took control, Mason Keepin-Davies doubling up on 19 and 26 minutes, before Matty Board added the third seven minutes before half-time.
But Abergavenny Town crashed out 3-0 at Taffs Well on Friday, and will hope to bounce back at home to Brynna FC this Friday (September 5, kick-off 7.30pm) in the FAW Trophy.
