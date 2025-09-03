ROSS Juniors Women travelled to Bristol to face AEK Boco in their final pre-season friendly ahead of their FA Women’s Cup clash at Hereford Pegasus on Sunday (September 7, ko 2pm), and came away with a 3-2 win.
Despite missing four key players, they rose to the occasion amid torrential rain and thunder.
Both goalkeepers made excellent saves and catches in the slippery conditions, with Ross defenders Cara Wright, Mica Walker, Abbie Fuszard and Jess Smith standing strong,
A rare lapse in concentration allowed Boco to take the lead after 25 minutes however, but Ross responded brilliantly, pressing high and forcing mistakes from the Boco backline.
And their efforts paid off when Meg Boardman’s strike was parried into the path of Darcy Baker, who calmly slotted home for 1–1.
Boardman then went close again before Hollie Mace forced a superb save onto the post from distance.
And just before half-time, Shannon Parton cut inside and sent a looping effort into the top corner to put Ross 2–1 up at the break.
Boco found an equaliser with a quality strike after the restart however, but Ross continued to push forward, with Baker unlucky to see her shot cannon off the post.
A tactical switch then made Juniors more adventurous, and it paid off in the last minute, when Lauren Creed linked up well with Baker, who was fouled in the box, before Mace stepped up and calmly slotted into the corner for a dramatic 3–2 victory.
Ross Juniors thanked AEK Boco for hosting the game and for the kind gesture of providing hot food and drinks afterwards.
Earlier, Hannah Jenkins scored five goals as Ross Ladies secured a resounding 11-0 friendly home win over Ledbury in boiling conditions.
