NEWENT Town have had a tough start to their new Hellenic League One campaign, after four defeats and just the one win have left them just above the dropzone.
But they are hoping to turn the corner, starting with an FA Vase home tie against Bristol outfit Cadbury Heath this Saturday (August 24), kick-off 3pm.
The Daffs kicked off at the start of August with a 6-2 humbling at home to Droitwich Spa, going in level at half-time thanks to strikes from Ryan Dobbins and Josh Burns, but then leaking four goals in 22 second-half minutes.
Newent led 1-0 at half-time at Wellington in the midweek follow up after a Burns opener, but lost 2-1.
They then got off the mark the following weekend, winning 3-1 at home to Shortwood United after trailing 1-0 at the break, thanks to goals from Dobbins, Josh Swales and Kyle Taylor.
But three days later they missed out in a 4-3 thriller at home to Bewdley Town, Taylor, Burns and Joseph Baston on target.
Last weekend brought no respite, as they were beaten 4-1 at home by Tytherington Rocks, leaking three goals in the first half before pulling one back right on half-time.
The Daffs are now fifth from bottom, but only out of the dropzone on goal difference, and another relegation dogfight could be on the cards unless they can string some results together.
Saturday’s FA Vase match brings some respite, but there won't be much time to catch their breath, with another league match on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26), at home to Chipping Sodbury Town, kick-off 3pm, followed by a trip to Southam United five days later (Saturday, August 31).
Meanwhile, Newent’s Development side have appointed a new management team Romayne Thomas and Curtis Osinuga.
Romayne has played up to level 4, while Curtis also has over five years’ Hellenic experience and is a graduate of Hartpury’s Elite Football Academy.
They played their first Hellenic Two West match on Saturday, August 17, losing 1-0 away to Pershore Development, and next host Tytherington 2nds on Saturday, August 31, kick-off 3pm.