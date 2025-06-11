ROSS Juniors Women travelled to Inkberrow FC for a competitive six-a-side tournament on Sunday, and the young and ever-improving side who finished third in this season's Mid West Counties League gave a fantastic showing.
Facing teams from Tier 5 and Tier 6, Tier 7 Ross more than held their own in the tournament, finishing third out of eight teams in the group stage with three wins, three draws, and just one loss, proving they belonged among the strong opposition.
Sadly, Ross then lost their main striker Millie Malsom early on to injury in the semi-final where their journey came to an end with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Stourbridge outfit Lye Town.
Every player gave their all with Millie’s team mates including Kellie Cutter, Abbie Fuszard, Keira Brain, Meg Boardman, Macy Walker, Mica Walker, Lauren Creed and Lily Irving.
Elsewhere, Newent Town FC’s men have been boosted by news that they will not be relegated from Hellenic League Division One despite finishing second from bottom four points from safety.
The Daffs were handed the reprieve alongside Carterton and Wellington after the withdrawal of no less than five teams from the division during the 2024/25 season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.