LYDNEY Town secured an important three points with a Hellenic League Premier Division win over Bradford Town at The Rec.
A second minute goal by Town’s Tristan Murphy was the difference between the two sides.
It was the tall defender’s second goal in a week after he netted in the midweek Bluefin Sports Challenge Cup at Kidlington Reserves.
Lydney started the brighter and went in front almost immediately when Dan Morgan’s free kick was headed back across goal by Sam Elliott for Murphy to plant his header in the top corner.
With confidence high they should have increased the lead a minute later but Liam Sheppard’s shot came back off the post. Jarred Liddington was next to have a go and his rasping drive clipped the post from 20 yards.
Bradford dug in and began to create a couple of chances of their own.
A loose pass from Jordi Sheen gave the opportunity for Josh McGrory to race through on goal only for Town keeper Rich Thomas to make a superb one-handed save to deny him.
The tricky Tom Mack caused the Lydney defence some concern but his effort slid wide of the goal.
The second period followed a similar pattern to the first. Lydney’s Ross Gabriel not missing much in the air, and the busy Lewis Thompson keeping the back four occupied.
Young Harry Clarke was having a fine game in the middle of the park, with much of Lydney’s good play coming through him.
Lydney thought they had a second goal 15 minutes into the half. Bradford keeper Edward Baldy dropped a Dan Morgan corner from the left and Tristan Murphy fired home only for the referee to spot an infringment.
Steve Clarke replaced Gabriel who went off with an injury late on.
Bradford were desperatly unlucky not to level in a massive goalmouth scramble in the final quarter but some superb Lydney defending with tackles and blocks denied the visitors their goal. Lyndsay, Wint and Wright all came off the bench to help see the game out.
The home crowd greeted the final whistle with some relief,.
Lydney A won 3-2 at Tidenham through a Jacob English hat-trick and the B side drew 1-1 against North Gloucestershire Division Two leaders Ross Juniors with an early goal from Mickey Brett.