HARTPURY Women’s FC will compete in the South West Regional Women’s Football League Division One next season after securing promotion in their inaugural campaign.
The newly-formed side enjoyed a remarkable debut season, finishing second in the Gloucestershire County Women’s Football League and earning a place in Tier Six of the women’s football pyramid for 2026/27.
The achievement marks a significant milestone for the club, which was established to provide a competitive environment for talented female footballers alongside Hartpury’s renowned sporting and academic programmes.
Throughout their first season, the team demonstrated consistency, resilience and ambition, producing a series of impressive performances to secure promotion at the first opportunity.
Leah Burridge, Women’s Football Manager at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, said: ”To earn promotion in our first season is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the commitment of our players, coaches and support staff.
“Everyone involved has worked incredibly hard to establish the club and create a positive environment where players can develop and compete.
”We’re excited to take the next step and test ourselves in the South West Regional League next season.
“The promotion continues Hartpury’s strong tradition of sporting success and provides another pathway for female footballers looking to combine high-performance sport with education.
“Competing in the South West Regional Women’s Football League Division One will present new challenges and opportunities as the club continues to build on its successful foundation.”
Both the women’s and men’s teams at Hartpury are playing at the highest level of sides in the Forest.
The men will again be competing in Division One South of the Southern League after a successful first season.
Work has also taken place at the 4ED Hartpury Stadium to ensure the club meets Step Four requirements with a project to prevent visibility into the venue from outside.
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