THE Jockeys are riding high after a 2-0 home win over Tredegar Town took them second in the Ardal South East League.
An Adam Wakley penalty four minutes before half-time broke the deadlock to give Chepstow a 1-0 lead over the basement boys.
And a second goal two minutes into the second period from Matty Board put the hosts in control, with victory lifting them above Canton on goal difference, three points behind leaders Treowen Stars.
But the 2nds were well beaten 5-0 away to Newport Corinthians 2nds in a top-half South East Reserves clash, leaving the hosts third and Town sixth.
Gwent Premier 2 basement boys Usk fought hard at mid-table Trinant, but went down 2-1, Kris Jordan pulling one back in the 70th-minute by way of consolation.
Table mates Thornwell R&W also fell to a 1-0 loss at high-flying Brynmawr United, the winner coming in the 69th minute, leaving the Chepstow side fifth.
Logan Jones put Thornwell 2nds 1-0 up a minute before half-time at home to Undy 3rds in East Gwent One, but two goals within four minutes of the restart and another 10 minutes later put the visitors in the driving seat.
Kyle Gettings pulled one back, but Undy scored again within three minutes to win 4-2 and push the hosts bottom.
Chepstow Town 3rds also lost out 3-2 at leaders Sudbrook CC, succumbing to a last-minute goal after leading 2-1 with 10 minutes left.
Monmouth's Rockfield Rovers lost 4-1 at EG2 leaders Severn Tunnel, sunk by three last-gasp goals after suffering a red card with 30 minutes to play, while Tintern also lost 4-0 at Portskewett & Sudbrook.
But Redbrook Rovers hammered North Gloucestershire One high-flyers Lydbrook 2nds 5-1 at home thanks to a Ieaun Frost brace and strikes from Dan Bodenham, Ben Drinkall and Ryan Jeffs.
And Gwent Central 2 leaders Glascoed won a Benevolent Cup quarter-final thriller 3-2 away to Mardy 2nds, Dawson Stubbs, Tom Knight and Matthew Cameron with the goals.