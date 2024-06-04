Earlier in the week, Juniors Women signed off their title-winning season with a 4-1 victory over their own Ladies, Isabelle Clarke, Eva Flitney, Kimmi Tanner Joyce and Macy Walker the scorers, which saw them finish eight points clear of Penybont in second with their club mates fourth. Also on Friday night, former Arsenal star David Hillier, who won the league title, FA Cup, League Cup and European honours with the Gunners, helped take two junior sessions on Friday night with Hereford FC’s Mark Derricott.