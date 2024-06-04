ROSS Juniors FC celebrated their 20th anniversary in style at the weekend, after their Women's team wrapped up their Herefordshire League-winning season with a 4-1 midweek victory over their Ladies clubmates.
Former Blackpool Premier League boss Ian Holloway thrilled club members with stories and insights from his career in the marquee on Saturday night, while Women's Soccer League appearance record holder Kerys Harrop inspired youngsters by playing alongside and coaching them.
On top of that, former West Ham, QPR and Cheltenham star Martin Allen helped run a Pan-Disability session, while a silent auction of signed memorabilia from the likes of Paul Gascoigne and the Liverpool FC team raised funds for the club.
A Juniors spokesperson said: "Hosted by Richard “Crackers” Cracknell, the "Night with Ian Holloway" was an insightful evening into what makes him tick as a person, player and a manager.
"Alongside laughter, quick quips, and raucous stories there were moments of poignancy and reflection as well.
"Ian was incredibly complimentary of the club’s set up and facilities and its role in the community.”
Earlier in the day, Women's FA Cup winner Kerys played a half for each team in a women's exhibition match.
And the club posted: "After many offers the club were delighted to get the deal across the line and ex-Birmingham City and Tottenham’s WSL star Kerys Harrop made her long-awaited Ross Juniors debut.
"Kerys has been a close friend of the club since we became the first Birmingham City Sister Club in 2016.
"Since then Kerys has coached many times at the club... a true inspiration and the perfect role model for any aspiring young footballer, Kerys has done so much for the club and building our female section.
"On Saturday Ross Ladies, Ross Women, this season’s U16s and past players combined to form two sides to celebrate a wonderful season for all.
"Kerys in the first half represented the Greens and second half the Reds. The Reds won 4-3 and it was a great game and a positive advert for the female section in Ross and how strong it’s becoming."
Kerys also coached younger girls alongside Southampton player Chloe Peplow, and presented the Kerys Harrop Cup after a tournament involving U10s, with Ross beating Belmont Jets to the title.
Earlier in the week, Juniors Women signed off their title-winning season with a 4-1 victory over their own Ladies, Isabelle Clarke, Eva Flitney, Kimmi Tanner Joyce and Macy Walker the scorers, which saw them finish eight points clear of Penybont in second with their club mates fourth. Also on Friday night, former Arsenal star David Hillier, who won the league title, FA Cup, League Cup and European honours with the Gunners, helped take two junior sessions on Friday night with Hereford FC’s Mark Derricott.
And there was a fantastic turn out for the weekend reunion tournament, with the final seeing the Ross 2002 team beat the Ross 1976 team 1-0.
The club also thanked “the superb The Rumbling Tum: for the birthday celebration’s “lovely food” and sponsors Ross Health and Fitness Dawleys and Express Windows Coleford Ltd.