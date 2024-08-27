ROSS Juniors Women warmed up for Sunday's (September 1) first ever appearance in the Women’s FA Cup with a 3-2 win over their Ladies side in wet and windy conditions at the Sports Ground.
The Women had two good chances early on, but then lost a player to injury.
And a clearance which fell to Danie Ward saw her finish first time with an excellent strike to put the Ladies 1-0 up.
It was soon 2-0, when a mix up in the Women’s side saw Ebony Cole run on and finish to make it 2-0.
The higher ranked Women’s team were rocked, but steadied and a through ball saw Holly Thomas finish to make it 2-1 before the break.
The Women came flying out of the blocks after a half-time team talk and a break led to a fine finish from Millie Malsom to make it 2-2.
And they soon found themselves in front when Hollie Mace went through on goal to finish well.
A fine save from keeper Imogen Stephen then preserved the lead before both sides went close, Ebony for the Ladies hitting the side netting, and a wicked corner from Meg Boardman crashing against the bar.
It was a good test for Juniors Women ahead of their history-making bow in the Women’s FA Cup at home to Royal Wooton Bassett at the Sports Ground on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
But elsewhere, Newent Town's men crashed out of the FA Vase 3-0 at home to Chipping Sodbury at the weekend, while Lydbrook lost 4-0 at home to Falcons in Gloucestershire Northern 2.
Men's fixtures this Saturday (August 31) include – Ross Juniors v Soudley, Southam United v Newent Town, Newent Town Dev v Tytherington Rocks 2nds, Stoke Gifford v Ruardean Hill, Mushet & Coalway v Lydbrook, Woolaston 2nds v Longhope, Howle Hill v Lydney Town A (Weston), Huntley v Ruardean Hill 2nds, Milkwall v Mitcheldean, Mitcheldean 2nds v Broadwell A, Ruardean Utd v Bream 2nds, Lydbrook A v Westbury 2nds.