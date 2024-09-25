ROSS Juniors Women travelled to a rainy Worcester for their second Mid West Counties game of the season and came home with a 6-2 win.
With the pre-match preparation disrupted by their late arrival due to traffic jams on the M5, this meant a short warm up.
But Ross still started on fire, Holly Thomas bursting onto a loose clearance on seven minutes and smashing home for a 1-0 lead.
Juniors dominated possession for a long period and Thomas was in again on 22 minutes when put through by Macy Walker, finishing in style to make it 2-0.
But they got caught playing out seven minutes before the break, and a fine finish from Worcester saw the visitors lead 2-1 at half-time.
The hosts nearly made it 2-2 straight after the restart but for a fine Mica Walker save in goal.
But this woke Ross up again and two minutes later came the goal of the game, Isabelle Clarke playing out to Meg Boardman whose pass to Lauren Creed saw her and Thomas interchange passes and the former curl home from 25 yards for 3-1.
Ten minutes later it was four, as Ruby Wood found Creed who again finished emphatically.
On 62 minutes, Macy Walker played through the lines for Millie Malsom to calmly finish for 5-1.
And although Worcester pulled one back on 70 minutes, Ross – sponsored by 21Wellbeing, HP Scaffolding Ltd and The Hope and Anchor – had the final word, Wood again finding Creed on 82 minutes, who slotted home for her hat-trick.
Also playing were Abbie Fuszard, Lily Irving, Hollie Mace, Cara Wright and Bea Zuka.
Juniors Women next host Halas Hawks Ladies on Sunday (September 29), kick-off 2pm.
The Ladies team also visit Penybont the same afternoon in the Herefordshire Women's League.