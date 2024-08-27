THE Kingfishers caused one of the upsets of the JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round to make the first round proper, beating Ardal South West visitors Seven Sisters Onllwyn 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
The Kingfishers also got to play in front of home fans for the first time this season, using near neighbours Rockfield Rovers' ground, with their own pitch still being used for cricket.
And the win rounded up a great week, after a 3-1 Gwent Premier League comeback win at Cefn Fforest.
On Saturday, the Kingfishers broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when David Elworthy headed home at the near post from a corner.
But the higher-ranked visitors equalised 14 minutes after the interval when Owen Catrwright forced the ball home from close-range after the Monmouth defence failed to clear a Cieran Willliams corner.
And the hosts were reduced to ten men in stoppage time when Ashley Ford received his second yellow card within the space of six minutes from referee David Reynolds.
But there were no further goals and it all came down to spot kicks, Dan Macdonald, Rob Laurie and Mitchell Palmer netting their penalties, matched kick for kick by Seven Sisters.
Finn Thorp then made it 4-3 before the visitors' Jordan Wood misfired.
And substitute Ebrima Ndure then stepped up to convert the winner for 5-3, putting the Kingfishers in the hat and sparking the celebrations.
Ardal South East neighbours Chepstow Town also made it through, winning 5-3 at Bryn Rovers in West Wales, despite going down to 10 men with 13 minutes to play.
Deon Smith with his debut goal made it 1-0 after six minutes before the hosts levelled on 19.
The Jockeys then took control with goals by Omo Omolokun (31) and Jack Pearson-Brown (44) before the break, although Rovers made it 3-2 with 25 minutes to play.
But Sonny Lewis on 72 minutes and Dan Drake on 88 minutes made it 5-2, and there was only time for a Rovers consolation in stoppage time.
Earlier in the week in league action, Monmouth were hit with a sucker punch, going 1-0 down in a minute.
But Ford set up Palmer to level on 56 minutes, and Oscar Elias fed Macdonald to net 12 minutes later for 2-1.
Palmer then added the third from the spot with 15 minutes to play to secure all three points.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Usk Town were well beaten 5-1 away by newly promoted Brynmawr United in Gwent Premier Two, Louis Quinton with the second half consolation.
But Chepstow's Thornwell - who host Pontnewynydd on Wednesday night (August 28) – secured a 1-1 draw at Crickhowell, Owain Westerman putting them in front just before the break, with Crick replying moments later.
Monmouth Town will be looking to lick Lliswerry's Lizards away on Saturday (August 31), while Chepstow host Abergavenny Town in an intriguing Ardal League Cup Monmouthshire derby, and their 2nds visit Abercarn.
The weekend also sees the start of the Gwent Central, East Gwent and North Gloucestershire leagues, and other fixtures include – Usk Town v Crickhowell, Thornwell v Oak, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Glascoed, Undy 3rds v Chepstow 3rds, Rockfield Rovers v Caldicot Castle 2nds, Severn Tunnel v Tintern Abbey, Redbrook Rovers v Sling, Lydney B v Redbrook 2nds.