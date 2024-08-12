MONMOUTH Town FC's 1st XI started their new Gwent Premier League season with a spirited 2-1 comeback win away to Sifil AFC in Newport.
The hosts took the lead two minutes into the second half, but Oscar Elias levelled things up just two minutes later.
And on 68 minutes, Ash Ford let fly from distance to find the net for 2-1 and an opening win.
The Kingfishers' victory followed a victory and a penalty shootout loss on the road in cup competions.
They launched their competitive season with a 2-1 win at Lliswerry in the FAW Welsh Cup first qualifying round, again fighting back from a deficit through goals either side of half-time from Dan Macdonald and Jacob Perrella, with their reward inn the next round an August 24 clash with Neath outfit Seven Sisters Onllwyn.
And that was followed up by a 2-2 FAW Amateur Cup draw at Pentwynmawr, Macdonald and Rob Laurie both scoring from the spot either side of half-time, before the resulting penalty shoot out went against the visitors 5-3.
Meanwhile, Chepstow Town 1sts secured their third win of their new Ardal South East campaign, beating Blaenavon Blues 2-0 away thanks to an Adam Wakley strike four minutes into the second half and a last minute Ellis Quarterly effort.
The win followed an opening day 11-2 league thumping of local rivals Undy after going 2-0 down and a superb 3-0 away triumph over early table toppers Abertillery Bluebirds, interspersed by narrow 1-0 losses to Canton and Caldicot.
The Jockeys are also into the next round of the Welsh Cup having beaten Vale United 3-2 away, with Bryn Rovers away next.
But Chepstow’s 2nds missed out 5-3 at home to Cwmbran Celtic in the South East reserves League on Saturday.
With the cricket season still ongoing, Monmouth Town FC are away again on Wednesday night (August 14) at Riverside Rovers before a trip to Caerleon on Saturday (August 17).
Chepstow Town host Risca United on Saturday, with their 2nds away at Blaenavon Blues.