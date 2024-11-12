Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Monmouth Town 3 Rogerstone 3
A CLINICAL second half performance secured a point for the Kingfishers at home to Rogerstone, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
Monmouth welcomed the Newport outfit to the Sports Ground looking to extend their unbeaten streak to five games.
The Kingfishers trailed going into half-time 2-0 and had it all to do in the second half though, before some hat-trick magic from No 9 Josh Maksimovic earned them a 3-3 draw.
Two penalties were awarded by the referee in the second half, which both sides converted.
It was a controversial first goal for Jack Alderdice’s side as there were two moments from a corner where the ball went close to the line, before the second time it was given as a goal.
The game started end-to-end with both teams getting into the opposing halves, with two early chances for the Kingfishers.
Town’s first opportunity came from a Dan MacDonald free-kick just inside the Rogerstone half, which found Luke Cleaves whose lobbed pass into the box couldn't find a team-mate
Jacob Parella next headed on to Maksimovic, who surrounded by defenders mishit his shot.
And the visitors then capitalised on a poor clearance for Connor Marsh to open the scoring in the 13th minute.
Monmouth had another two opportunities to level though, firstly winning a free-kick on the edge of the box, which MacDonald sent just wide of the post.
Maksimovic then played the ball in to Finley Thorp, who found a gap in the defence but hit the ball wide.
Marsh struck again on the half-hour however, and Rogerstone led 2-0 going into half-time.
The Kingfishers got back into the game early into the second half though, Maksimovic firing home from a corner.
Monmouth gained momentum and belief and had another good chance to level from a corner, Lamin Ndure hitting the ball wide from the edge of the box.
Rogerstone threatened to re-extend their advantage, but Town's well-structured defence held them out.
And the hosts then got the leveller in the 71st minute after Maksimovic was brought down in the box and dusted himself off to convert from the spot.
But 10 minutes later, Monmouth were behind again, James Goodfellow converting from the spot for a 3-2 lead for the visitors.
Town piled on relentless pressure though, creating chance after chance , and a hat-trick goal for Maksimovic four minutes from time gave the Kingfishers a crucial point.
First team manager Sam Palmer said: “It was a disappointing first half where we fell short of the standards we've set ourselves in recent weeks.
"But credit to the boys for their reaction second half, and we could have nicked it in the end. A decent point against a good Rogerstone side.”
Monmouth Town FC visit RTB Ebbw Vale FC this Saturday (November 16) in the league before hosting Sifil AFC on November 23.
The 2nds host Undy 3rds this weekend, with the youth team also at home against Cwmbran Town U18s.